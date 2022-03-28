UCI Mountain Bike World Cup overall standings 2022

Bike
Women's UCI Downhill MTB World Cup overall standings
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|1.
|Camille Balanche
|225
|2.
|Myriam Nicole
|200
|3.
|Valentina Höll
|175
|4.
|Tahnée Seagrave
|170
|5.
|Marine Cabirou
|126
Men's UCI Downhill MTB World Cup overall standings
|RANK
|NAME
|POINTS
|1.
|Amaury Pierron
|230
|2.
|Finn Iles
|200
|3.
|Loïc Bruni
|190
|4.
|Benoît Coulanges
|147
|5.
|Luca Shaw
|125
01
UCI MTB World Cup Lourdes Results
DH Women
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1.
|Camille Balanche
|3m 19.983s
|2.
|Myriam Nicole
|3m 20.607s
|3.
|Tahnée Seagrave
|3m 20.980s
|4.
|Valentina Höll
|3m 21.657s
|5.
|Marine Cabirou
|3m 25.620s
DH Men
|POSITION
|RIDER
|TIME
|1,
|Amaury Pierron
|2m 47.111s
|2.
|Finn Iles
|2m 48.558s
|3.
|Loïc Bruni
|2m 48.797s
|4.
|Benoit Coulanges
|2m 49.177s
|5.
|Luca Shaw
|2m 50.142s
Watch the replays of the DH and XCO races at Lourdes in full by clicking on the links below: