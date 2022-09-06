MTB

Hemstreet and Goldstone are officially 2022 Junior World Cup Champions

The Canadian junior downhiller duo rolled into the valley of the sun to race at the final round of the 2022 UCI World Cup this past weekend. Here's all that went down.
By Rajiv Desai
Gracey Hemstreet racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Championships in Les Gets, France.
Overall titles in the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup were decided at Val di Sole in Italy. Watch brief highlights of the action from Val di Sole below or catch the full replay of the races via the links below.

The results from the downhill racing in Val di Sole and the final overall standings for the World Cup can be found here. Scroll down for the moments that mattered from the men's and women's races.
01

Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone are officially Junior World Cup Champions

A last, Canadian duo Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone received their awards for winning the Junior women's and men's overall World Cup titles, respectively. Both had wrapped up the titles a round earlier at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Here, Hemstreet earned as a double celebration as she also won the Junior women's race to extend her lead over Great Britain's Pheobe Gale. For Goldstone, this feat marks his second Junior World Cup title in consecutive years.
Gracey Hemstreet at the Junior Women's Podium Ceremony at the Val di Sole DH MTB World Cup in Italy.
Hemstreet will need a big bag for the trophies she collected today
© Bartek Woliński/@Wolisphoto
Jackson Goldstone at the Junior men's Podium Ceremony at the Val di Sole DH MTB World Cup in Italy.
A Junior campaign to remember for Goldstone
© Bartek Woliński/@Wolisphoto
02

A race this season worked out for Myriam Nicole at last

Myriam Nicole bounced back from the disappointment of her third-placed run at the 2022 World Championships in Les Gets last weekend by recording her second win this World Cup season.

Myriam Nicole
Nicole has been super frustrated at times with this year’s World Cup. She’s ridden well, but the results haven’t always shown that. Mechanical issues and bad luck at some races have left her with a feeling of a stop-start season. On her run in Val di Sole, Nicole had nothing to lose – only being with an outside chance of the overall. She let go of the brakes, attacked the course and came across the line with a time that was never in danger of being beaten by the eight women who followed her down.
Myriam Nicole racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
The pressure was off Nicole to a degree
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
03

Camille Balanche just about did enough to win the women's overall

Camille Balanche's participation in this race was very much in doubt after she broke her collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne in early August, but a month later, she was here in Italy and willing to do what was necessary to wrap up the women's overall. Having scored no World Cup points in Canada, her lead in the women's general classification had been reduced by Vali Höll's win there. For these Val di Sole finals, it meant that as long as Balanche finished in the top four, she'd secure the title even if Höll won the race.
Camille Balanche racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Balanche had spent very little time on the course since first practice
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Easier said than done when you have a collarbone that isn't exactly 100 percent strong following surgery. Val di Sole is also not a course you want to be riding with such a shoulder, given the bone-shaking nature the course has on riders' bodies. Balanche hadn't raced the course in full since first practice and didn't even complete her qualifying run.
Vali Höll racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Höll was a young woman on form
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
The Swiss athlete, to her credit, gave it her all in her run and recorded a leading time. She then had to wait nervously for nine other women to make their descents. By the time Höll came down as the last woman on the course, Balanche was in fourth place. It was set up for a grandstand finish! Except the Austrian World Champion came in with the third best placed time at the finish line. These circumstances gave Balanche the overall title, much to her relief.
Camille Balanche as seen at the 2022 women's DH MTB World Cup podium ceremony in Val di Sole, Italy.
No more stress, time to party for Balanche
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Women's final overall podium at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.
Balanche wore the series leaders jersey through the whole season
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
04

The Black Snake was rough as it has ever been

Not many downhill tracks on the World Cup have their own nicknames, but Val di Sole does. The Black Snake, as it is called, can be a venomous beast! Despite having undergone some work for the World Champs last year, the track is still one of the most technical tracks on the circuit and also extremely physical. World Cup legend Greg Minnaar reported the track was in its roughest condition in years.
Jackson Goldstone racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy.
Jackson Goldstone falls foul of the rough track
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
The course was full of holes waiting to trip the riders up, and mechanicals were a constant worry. Myriam Nicole suffered a rear tyre blowout as in qualifiers, and she wasn't the only one to suffer from tyres blowing up during the week. When the rain did come, it didn't last long and only made the roots and rocks as slippery as a snake.

05

The men's overall title was wrapped up before finals

Amaury Pierron was declared the men’s overall title winner before he put down rubber on dirt to race finals. Finn Iles, his nearest challenger at 249 points behind, elected not to race following a heavy crash last weekend at the Worlds so Pierron could not be caught. Pierron could have also elected not to race, but that’s not in his nature, and being the racer he is, he got on his bike to roll down. There was also the carrot for Pierron of matching Aaron Gwin as the only other male rider to win five World Cup wins in a single season. Unfortunately, Pierron crashed on his run while going for the win but it didn’t really matter given his overall season’s accomplishment.
Men's final overall podium at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
A super happy Pierron at the podium ceremony
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
06

The drama for the weekend was left to the men's race

Loris Vergier took his second World Cup win of the season with a ride that blew everyone out of the water. The Frenchman won by 3s over Austrian Andreas Kolb, who was the last man down the hill as the fastest qualifier.

The men’s race was an exciting finale to one of the best ever World Cup season’s on record. Brit Bernard Kerr had been leading the race for a long time, but that all changed with just the top five left to go. First, Aaron Gwin went faster than Kerr, only for his fastest time to be usurped by his Intense team-mate and fellow American, Dakota Norton. Then came Vergier with his unbelievable winning run and Kolb’s run that managed to place him second with a time just 0.172s inside Norton’s.
Aaron Gwin racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Very much the Gwin of old in Val di Sole finals
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Dakota Norton racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Norton coming in hot
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Andreas Kolb racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Kolb was fast all week, and was the fastest qualifier
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Bernard Kerr racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Kerr has been a podium regular in the second half of the season
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Loris Vergier racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
No one could get anywhere near Vergier this race
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Like his fellow Frenchmen Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron, Vergier has that ability to pull out a run from nowhere even if he’s not at the top of his form and not entirely fit having sustained a shoulder injury a month ago during the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.
Loris Vergier as seen at end of the men's 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Vergier also won a World Cup at Vallnord earlier in the year
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
07

The World Cup says goodbye to Florent Payet

Frenchman Florent Payet raced his last race at a World Cup. The 36-year-old first raced a mountain bike World Cup in 2005 in Vigo, Spain, and has enjoyed 17 years on the circuit and competed in 101 World Cup races following the end of this World Cup season. The former double European Downhill Champion's best World Cup result came on home soil in Lourdes in 2017, where he finished fourth.
Florent Payet racing at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
The last time on World Cup dirt
© Bartek Wolinkski/@wolisphoto
Loic Bruni and Florent Payet at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup race in Val di Sole, Italy.
Two French downhill legends
© Bartek Wolinkski/@wolisphoto
08

End of an era for World Cup coverage on Red Bull

Val di Sole marked the end of 10 years of live broadcast coverage of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup via Red Bull TV. It's been a momentous decade of covering both downhill and cross-country events. Check out our best moments from covering downhill in the last 10 years in our montage edit below:

Bike