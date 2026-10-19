VALORANT Champions Tour 2027: How the new format works

With VALORANT Champions 2026 in Shanghai approaching its Grand Final , Riot Games has already turned its attention to the future, revealing major changes to the VALORANT Champions Tour for 2027. A new tournament-focused format promises more opportunities for teams to compete on the biggest stage, with over 50 events across 15 host cities.

Here's how it will all work, from the revamped season structure to open qualifiers and what's changing from 2026.

01 What's new for the VALORANT Champions Tour 2027?

VCT 2027 will be hosted as a global tour across 15 cities © Riot Games

Over the past few years, the VALORANT Champions Tour has steadily opened its doors to more challengers. In 2027, that philosophy sets the foundations for the entire season: teams qualify regionally, climb into bigger competitions and keep their momentum going through pure in-game performance .

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The key updates:

Tournament count: More than 50 tournaments throughout the year.

Open pathways : Open qualification routes running across the entire season.

Regional opens: New entry tournaments allowing teams to qualify for cups and global events.

Pacing: A tournament-based calendar with more high-stakes matches and shorter off-seasons.

Financial support: Expanded financial backing for qualified open teams, including guaranteed stipends upon qualification.

Game Changers: The VCT Game Changers season finale will take place directly during Champions.

In-game content: A fresh Esports Bundle where the Ghost replaces the Classic.

Global reach: The most extensive VCT tour to date, featuring live events across 15 cities.

02 The VALORANT Champions Tour 2027 season structure

The roadmap for VALORANT Champions Tour 2027 © Riot Games

The 2027 season will revolve around standalone tournaments, with five levels of competition: Opens, Kickoffs, Cups, Masters and Champions. With more events on the calendar, teams will have more opportunities to compete, while more matches will carry real significance throughout the season.

Partnered teams remain a core pillar of the ecosystem. However, once Kickoff wraps up, competitive results will dictate who advances. Open teams can break into the VCT, go head-to-head against established powerhouse organisations and earn their spots at the biggest international events of the year.

Regions: VCT Americas, EMEA and Pacific.

Format: 12 teams per region, split between eight Partner Teams and four squads from the Open Qualifiers.

Multiple chances : Regions can host multiple Open Qualifiers, giving challenger teams more than one shot at claiming a Kickoff slot.

03 Qualification: How open teams make it into the VCT

Teams will have more opportunities than ever before in 2027 © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Open teams can fight their way into Kickoff, Cups, Masters and Champions. Starting in 2027, non-partnered teams that reach major VCT stages will receive fixed qualification payments on top of their regular tournament prize money.

As the season progresses, additional Opens provide fresh pathways into the regional Cups. If a team misses out on the first try, plenty of second chances await down the road.

Kickoff date: November 2026.

Participating regions: Americas (North America, LATAM North, LATAM South, Brazil), EMEA (Europe, Türkiye, MENA), Pacific (South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania), and China.

Entry requirements: Rules vary by region, including minimum age limits and ranked MMR thresholds.

Residency rule: In most regions, at least three out of five starting players must reside in that specific region.

Roster continuity: Open and Creator teams that retain at least three of their five players keep their competitive progress throughout the season.

Preparation checklist: Teams must lock in their rosters, valid passports, visas and clean team branding free of trademark infringements early.

04 VCT 2027 vs VCT 2026: The key differences

In 2026, the road to the trophy followed a linear path: Kickoff, two regional Stages, Masters in Santiago and London, and finally Champions in Shanghai. At Champions, 16 teams battle across four groups of four, featuring one team per region in each group, played out in a double-elimination Best-of-3 bracket before a Best-of-5 Grand Final.

The 2027 format blows that structure wide open. The focus shifts toward more tournaments, more entry points and stronger financial backing for rosters that prove themselves on the server. You can find out more via the official VALORANT esports website .

Category VCT 2026 VCT 2027 Season structure Kickoff, Stages, Masters, Champions Opens, Kickoffs, Cups, Masters, Champions Tournaments One main tournament More than 50 Open team access Limited Open qualifiers throughout the entire season Financial support Prize money Prize money plus guaranteed payments for qualified open teams Game Changers Season finale in São Paulo Season finale hosted as part of Champions Host locations Champions 2026 in Shanghai Global tour across 15 cities

05 When does the VALORANT Champions Tour 2027 start?

Excited for the new season? There's not long to wait until it all kicks off © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The 2027 season actually gets underway in 2026. Open Qualifiers for Kickoff begin in November 2026, serving as the very first opportunity for hungry challenger teams to secure their spot in next year's circuit. Riot Games has announced that a full annual calendar and specific regional qualifier breakdowns will follow soon.

Until then, all eyes remain on Champions 2026, where the Grand Final goes down on October 18, 2026, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. You can find everything you need to know in our VALORANT Champions Guide .

06 VALORANT Champions Tour 2027 FAQs

How many tournaments will there be in 2027? More than 50 tournaments are planned across Opens, Cups, Masters and Champions. Can open teams qualify for Champions? Yes. Open teams can qualify for Kickoff, Cups, Masters and all the way to Champions. When do the Open Qualifiers start? The VALORANT Champions Tour 2027 gets underway in November 2026 with the first Open Qualifiers. What is changing with the Esports Bundle? The Ghost replaces the Classic in the upcoming team bundles. Where will VCT 2027 take place? VCT 2027 will visit 15 cities around the world, making it the most extensive global tour in the competition's history.

About the author Who is Philipp Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.