No need to freeze, we have your VALORANT Icebox map guide

Each VALORANT map is totally different, with special features and varied layouts designed to keep matches interesting. For newer players or those looking to boost their game, this Icebox map guide will provide all the info you need to climb the ranks and become a pro. We've hand-picked the best agents to use for Icebox, listed useful callouts and included some tips and tricks to help you come out on top.

01 Icebox map overview

Even veteran players struggle with Icebox, and you'll occasionally see even the most confident of pros freeze up when faced with its icy winds. Icebox is regarded as tough, cold and full of unexpected angles – you really need to embrace new heights to get the drop on your opponents. Despite common perceptions of Icebox, it is actually a fairly balanced map with plenty of opportunity to get one over on the other side. Using vertical ziplines to ascend to the spike sites, perching in nests to hide, and trusting the large horizontal zipline to cover ground with speed, it pays to have a detailed knowledge of this map's layout.

Embrace the height to best play Icebox © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Located on a small Russian island, Icebox is a secret Kingdom Corp facility combining resource shipping and archaeological discovery. A sunken ancient Japanese ship lies off the island's shore, packed with ceremonial masks and samurai suits. Kingdom's interest in digging up the wreck means there's sure to be something worth protecting on board. Hard stone walls enclose secretive research labs and server rooms, and sterile white light illuminates the modern cargo ship located toward the attacker spawn site. Just what is going on here?

The Icebox map is currently in rotation.

02 Icebox map callouts

Icebox map © Riot Games

A Site

A Main

A Nest

A Belt

A Cubby

A Pipes

A Box

A Rafters

A Zip

A Site Nest

A Screens

A Top Screens

Mid

Mid Pallet

Mid Broiler

Kitchen

Tunnel

Mid Blue

B Site

Green

Yellow

B Cubby

B Default

Ascender

Orange

B Nest

Snowman

03 Icebox map best agents

Controller: Omen

Omen is a must-have on Icebox for his ability to obfuscate and confuse. His use of smoke blocks off possible paths, curbing the enemy and forcing them into your line of sight for long-range attacks. He can also utilise Shrouded Step to catch enemies off-guard, appearing and attacking from almost any angle with ease.

Sentinel: Sage

Sage's ability to close off avenues of attack comes in very handy when playing Icebox. You'll notice the map is already packed with twists and turns (both horizontal and vertical), so use her Barrier Orb to manipulate the layout even further. Her Slow Orb comes in useful when an aggressive push through A site is initiated, too.

Duelist: Jett

Jett's Updraft was made for a map like Icebox. Get yourself out of harm's way and onto another level before the enemy can locate a zipline, or use Tailwind to dash through the map and perch in a nest. Smokes add to the confusion when opponents try to push, blocking their vision and making them vulnerable, so place Jett in a high-up spot ahead of time when possible. Jett's Updraft was made for a map like Icebox. Get yourself out of harm's way and onto another level before the enemy can locate a zipline, or use Tailwind to dash through the map and perch in a nest. Smokes add to the confusion when opponents try to push, blocking their vision and making them vulnerable, so place Jett in a high-up spot ahead of time when possible.

Initiator: Sova

Bring Sova home to Russia and deploy his abilities in Icebox for maximum effect. He's great on the B site, using his Owl Drone and Recon Bolt to gather intel before a push and keeping tabs on enemies who think they've got the drop on you. His long-range abilities also work perfectly across the expanses of the A site, and Hunters Fury can be used as a post-plant backup, making him a powerful addition to a team on Icebox.

Remember to play vertically © Mauro Puccini/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Icebox map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Go long-range through A site and short on B

The two sites are widely variable and require different approaches if you're going to take them both smoothly. Approach the A site aggressively, go for long-range attacks using snipers and throwing abilities, then push hard once clear. In the B site, you'll find attacks are more medium and short-range, meaning you'll need to lurk a little longer ahead of each skirmish to prepare for a close-quarters fight.

You'll have to shake certain habits formed on flat, wide maps, and take a different approach to Icebox from the start

Tip 2: Don't neglect verticality

This applies to defenders and attackers equally. When attacking, remember that there are many more places to hide than in other maps, not just around corners but also above and below. You'll have to shake certain habits formed on flat, wide maps and take a different approach to Icebox from the start. This also means you can use drops and ambushes to your advantage. Just be prepared. Attackers will often be slower due to this constant checking, so defenders can be smart and move in for the kill if they have their bases covered.

Tip 3: Make your own walls

Abuse the amount of hiding spots and strange angles by adding more of them to the game! Enemies will be prepared for the up-down-side checks they need to be doing in each area, but if you've put up your own walls, they'll rarely see you coming. Sage is the Agent for this, using her to block off entry points, funnel pushes and protect a post-plant ally from a sneak attack.

Check out our lingo guide and map mastery article for more VALORANT tips and tricks.

We also have guides for: