Split switches things up – here's your VALORANT map guide

The ups and downs of Split can get you in a spin, but don't panic – we've put together this ultimate VALORANT Split map guide for any aspiring pro to boost their game. From recommended Agent picks to handy tips and tricks, we've got it all covered. Find out how and why mid lane control is so important, how to deploy your Agent's abilities at the best time and which callouts to remember when diving into this zipline-filled map for a match.

01 Split map overview

Split's layout is pretty traditional but still boasts a couple of ziplines to spice things up a bit. With so many vertical areas, the map is unavoidably defence-weighted but can present a fun challenge for attackers who have a strong tactical approach. You'll need to be aware of movements coming toward or around you from every angle, and can't let your guard drop for even a second. As with all traditional three-lane maps, control of the mid lane is up for grabs early on, often deciding the winner long before the match is officially over. Really focus on learning callouts for Split, as enemies can approach from almost anywhere.

The Japan-inspired Split is home to Kingdom Corp's HQ. What once was a town with its own culture and aesthetics has been slowly subsumed by the company between its research labs and general sprawl. A lot of the map is still under construction , with buildings that once stood as family homes being converted into faceless corporate structures. Posters scattered around Split show how the ex-residents really feel, with the slogan "Take back our home" popping up repeatedly.

The Split map is currently in rotation.

02 Split map callouts

Split map © Riot Games

A Site

A Ramps

Under Heaven

A Platform

Screens

A Heaven

Elbow

Default

Spam Screen

Mid

Stairs

Vent

Cubby

Sewer

B Site

B Garage

B Default

B Platform

B Heaven

Double Box

CT

B Backsite

B Longplant/Open Plant

Split presents a fun challenge for attackers © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Split map best agents

Controller: Viper

Split is a map of many angles, and smoking can be really tough to get right. Fortunately, Viper's Toxic Screen makes it a breeze and can cover you either in the initial fight for mid or during a post-plant bust-up. She can blind the enemy with a well-aimed wall from A or B Heaven so that remaining allies can pile in for the push.

Sentinel: Sage

If controlling the mid lane is your priority, which it should be, Sage can set you up for smooth sailing. Funnelling enemies with her walls, then blasting them with Slow Orbs to reflect any possible retaliation, is a brutal combo that can allow for a safe plant/defuse from pretty early on. Use Barrier Orb as a protective precaution at the Spike site, too.

Duelist: Raze

Raze is a great pick for Split, with plenty of throwables and long-range attacks for using those unexpected angles, and abilities like Boombot that allow her to zero in on anyone coming for the mid lane. Showstopper is also a boon when you're looking for a last-minute clutch, especially when enemies are force-clustered by a smoke. Raze is a great pick for Split, with plenty of throwables and long-range attacks for using those unexpected angles, and abilities like Boombot that allow her to zero in on anyone coming for the mid lane. Showstopper is also a boon when you're looking for a last-minute clutch, especially when enemies are force-clustered by a smoke.

Initiator: Gekko

Gekko's Wingman ability comes in very handy when you're uneasy about a Spike site, allowing him to defuse or plant one from range. He's possibly the key player in many Split matches, with Thrash and Dizzy also allowing for some more aggressive tactics than such a vertical map would usually allow for.

Find the best agent for you © Filip Nagy/Red Bull Content Pool

You can technically use many traditional three-lane moves and still succeed, but you'd be a fool to completely ignore the benefits (and risks) that come with verticality

04 Split map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Embrace the high ground

Although Split is a simple three-lane layout, the reality is very different as viewed above. You can technically use many traditional three-lane moves and still succeed, but you'd be a fool to completely ignore the benefits (and risks) that come with verticality. Defenders have it easier, with plenty of places to snipe from and get intel, while for Attackers, you'll need to stay one step ahead at all times. Using low ground can be unnecessarily risky, and leveraging high ground allows you to keep an eye on any movement coming your way.

Tip 2: Communicate more than ever

Because of the potentially chaotic layout of Split, you'll need to learn your callouts and communicate effectively with your team to mitigate any confusion. Some of the map is strictly one-way, and especially as an attacker you'll need to be aware of your team's movements at all times. Gather information and plan each move, but remember that play on this smaller map moves quickly. You'll need to be thinking several steps ahead on this map to keep things under control and don't be afraid to lurk to get what you want.

Tip 3: Control Mid

Mid control is crucial for Split as with many three-lane maps, so rush to get there first. Smoke it out, or position multiple agents at each side for a staged attack. Once you've secured the mid lane, A and B fall under your control pretty quickly, as the enemy will be funnelled in a direction of your choosing. Strategize in the early game for the ultimate result.

Check out our lingo guide and map mastery article for more VALORANT tips and tricks.

We also have guides for: