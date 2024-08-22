The beginners' guide to VALORANT stats

VALORANT is one of the most dynamic first-person shooters of all time, deftly combining the unique powers and abilities of hero shooters like Overwatch with the ultra-precise gunplay of Counter-Strike.

Millions of players have latched onto this new paradigm, investing thousands of hours into Riot Games' hit multiplayer game with the hopes of achieving the highest rank possible. In tournaments like Red Bull Home Ground and Red Bull Campus Clutch , the top names in the scene compete for fabulous prizes and bragging rights, as they attempt to reach the glorious highs of esports greatness.

Even F1 stars like Yuki Tsunoda have caught the VALORANT bug © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

If you want to compete at prestigious contests and reach the highest ranks like Ascendant, not to mention the coveted Immortal and Radiant tiers, then you'll need to work hard to perfect your gameplay. While practice is important, you'll need to play smarter, not harder, if you really want to go the distance. The best way to get a clear view of your performance and work out the problem areas that need to be improved on is by studying your stats.

The best way to do this is by using a tracker site (we recommend Tracker.gg) to get a rundown of the facts and figures that define your performance. But which stats are most important to monitor? Opinions will vary among players, but these are the stats we see as being the most illustrative areas where you can improve.

01 KDA ratio

The first stat most players will typically look at is Kills/ Deaths/ Assists. This digit is the single best indicator of your effectiveness in-game, illustrating your lethality as well as your support play. Of course, with the miracles of modern matchmaking, this stat isn't as useful as it may seem initially, meaning that you'll have to inspect some more specific stats to get a clearer picture of your overall performance. Your KDA can be viewed in-game, but you can dig deeper into your K/D ratio or your Kills, Assists, Survived and Traded (KAST) on Tracker.gg.

Get your headshot percentage numbers up and you'll reap the rewards © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Headshot percentage

If your ratio isn't leaning in favour of kills as much as you'd like, then the best stat to observe is headshot percentage. Looking at pro player Osu, for example, we can see that his headshot percentage is 35.4 percent – which is in the top 2.1 percent of all players in the game. Of course, you can’t expect your stat to match that of the pros, but if you’re finding that your headshot percentage is falling into the bottom 60 percent or lower, then it's safe to assume that the problem with your performance lies in accuracy. Run through aim training drills to improve your accuracy and make sure you're clicking heads every time.

03 Economy management

VALORANT is about far more than blasting away at your enemies. It's also about intelligently managing your resources and choosing the best time to spend your currency on new equipment. This quality is hard to quantify, but can be observed in a few different stats – Econ Rating / Match and Thrifty rounds.

The higher your Econ Rating, the more effectively you’re deploying your funds. Thrifty rounds are a type of round outcome where the winning team wins while possessing loadouts of at least an average of 2,500 less credit value than the enemy team. Racking up as many of these as you can will identify you as a player who understands the value of their earnings.

Trackers help you understand your performance with every individual agent © Riot Games

04 Agent performance

VALORANT has a huge variety of agents , each with its own strengths, weaknesses and skills. On Tracker.gg, you can see your top agents ranked by win percentage, K/D ratio and more. If you're achieving more wins with a lesser-used agent, it might be time to reconsider your main. If your headshot percentage is below what you expected, consider trying a support character to assist your team.

05 Top maps

Tracker sites can break down your win rate on each map © Riot Games

VALORANT has a carefully curated pool of maps , all with their own effective strategies, routes and choke points. Tracker sites can break down your win rate on each map, allowing you to single out which ones cause the most problems for you. You can then create custom games, allowing you to practice the specific maps that cause the most frequent issues for you. You can also enable cheats, allowing you to play with custom settings that further hone in on aspects of your play that are troubling you.

Of course, there's more to being a top player than just analysing your stats. Informed by the problem areas presented in your stats, you can review your replays with an eye for how you can improve your positioning, aim and decisions. Once you've set some goals to work towards, you can monitor your stats at regular intervals to find out if you're improving.

If you're committed to becoming the best VALORANT player you can be, then why not take some cues from the pros with our top tips for becoming a pro VALORANT player . Armed with some pro tips and statistical know-how, you too can become a top VALORANT player in no time.