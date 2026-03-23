Digital renders of the VCARB 03 in the special livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix.
© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Racing Bulls spring into Japan showing a new look in Tokyo

Racing Bulls took the spotlight at a special Tokyo event, unveiling their bold new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
By Paul Keith
3 min readPublished on

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Visa Cash App Racing Bulls were the star attraction at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, a celebration of Japanese car culture in Shibuya, famed for its electronic stores, boutiques, neon and the world’s greatest pedestrian crossing.
Mad Mike performs at the Red Bull Tokyo Drift in Japan on March 21, 2026.

"Mad" Mike Whiddett drifts at Red Bull Tokyo Drift

© Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull celebrated Japan’s thriving underground car culture with a collection of 500 carefully curated custom cars and displays of precision driving by drifting legend “Mad” Mike Whiddett – including in a drift-converted Red Bull Mini – and 16-year-old rising star Hiroya Minowa.

The Japanese influence behind Racing Bulls’ F1 livery design

Formula 1 drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad took centre stage, rocking their new team kit inspired by the new Red Bull Spring Edition can and celebrating Sakura – the colourful explosion of cherry and almond blossoms across Japan.
Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad pose in the VCARB Japan Team Kit ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad strike a pose in the VCARB Japan Team Kit

© Will Cornelius/Red Bull Content Pool

Designed in collaboration with celebrated Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, the livery sees the team’s signature colours reworked into a bold white, red and silver palette. The matching team kit features “Give You Wiiings” written in expressive shodo brush calligraphy.
“Calligraphy captures motion in a single stroke, much like racing captures speed in a pivotal moment,” said calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, who will also style the team’s garage at Suzuka and be on hand to meet fans at the Japanese Grand Prix.
“I was inspired by cherry blossoms and the culture of Japan to create a design that feels powerful, elegant and alive on the car,” she added.
Digital renders of the VCARB 03 in the special livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

A closer look at the front end

© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Digital renders of the VCARB 03 in the special livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

The two cars that will be raced by Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad

© VCARB / Red Bull Content Pool

Digital renders of the VCARB 03 in the special livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Special details can be seen across the car

© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Digital renders of the VCARB 03 in the special livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

A detailed example of the Japanese shodo calligraphy on display

© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

The VCARB 03 that will light up the track in Suzuka

© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi helped create the new look

© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

As well as the chance to get close to Lawson and Lindblad, Red Bull Tokyo Drift also welcomed F1 reserve drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Ayumu Iwasa – the reigning Super Formula champion. Also in attendance were Minowa, "Mad" Mike and WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta, who came fresh from claiming his first WRC victory at the Safari Rally in Kenya.
Hiroya Minowa, Ayumu Iwasa, Mad Mike, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, Yuki Tsunoda, Katsuta Takamoto, Tomoki Nojiri, Ukyo Sasahara pose for a photo at the Red Bull Tokyo Drift in Japan on March 21, 2026

Lawson and Lindblad join the Tokyo Drift drivers

© Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Bold design meets Tokyo Drift culture

Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, celebrated the “bold design” ahead of its debut. “As a team, we’re always looking for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport,” he said. “Unveiling this special livery and team kit in Tokyo, in front of the passionate fans at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, makes this moment even more special for our team.”
Next stop for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is Suzuka and the Japanese Grand Prix. Before that, the Red Bull Spring Edition livery car will take to the streets of Tokyo, touring some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Meguro River and Tokyo Tower, with Japan’s famous cherry blossoms providing a fitting seasonal backdrop.

Part of this story

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson, New Zealand's rising F1 star, is making his mark on the grid as he chases success with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Mike Whiddett

'Mad' Mike Whiddett lives for the thrill and adrenaline of drifting. As a result, he's always pushing both himself and his cars to the limits.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Takamoto Katsuta

A product of the Toyota Gazoo Racing development program, Takamoto Katsuta became the first Japanese driver in 34 years to win a WRC round with his maiden triumph in Kenya.

JapanJapan

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's latest F1 hero, Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing, all the way to Formula One.

JapanJapan

Ayumu Iwasa

A reserve driver for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and the reigning Super Formula champion, Ayumu Iwasa has his sights set on becoming Japan’s next F1 star.

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F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Drifting
Formula Racing

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