Red Bull Motorsports
© VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool
F1
Racing Bulls spring into Japan showing a new look in Tokyo
Racing Bulls took the spotlight at a special Tokyo event, unveiling their bold new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls were the star attraction at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, a celebration of Japanese car culture in Shibuya, famed for its electronic stores, boutiques, neon and the world’s greatest pedestrian crossing.
Red Bull celebrated Japan’s thriving underground car culture with a collection of 500 carefully curated custom cars and displays of precision driving by drifting legend “Mad” Mike Whiddett – including in a drift-converted Red Bull Mini – and 16-year-old rising star Hiroya Minowa.
The Japanese influence behind Racing Bulls’ F1 livery design
Formula 1 drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad took centre stage, rocking their new team kit inspired by the new Red Bull Spring Edition can and celebrating Sakura – the colourful explosion of cherry and almond blossoms across Japan.
Designed in collaboration with celebrated Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, the livery sees the team’s signature colours reworked into a bold white, red and silver palette. The matching team kit features “Give You Wiiings” written in expressive shodo brush calligraphy.
“Calligraphy captures motion in a single stroke, much like racing captures speed in a pivotal moment,” said calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, who will also style the team’s garage at Suzuka and be on hand to meet fans at the Japanese Grand Prix.
“I was inspired by cherry blossoms and the culture of Japan to create a design that feels powerful, elegant and alive on the car,” she added.
As well as the chance to get close to Lawson and Lindblad, Red Bull Tokyo Drift also welcomed F1 reserve drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Ayumu Iwasa – the reigning Super Formula champion. Also in attendance were Minowa, "Mad" Mike and WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta, who came fresh from claiming his first WRC victory at the Safari Rally in Kenya.
Bold design meets Tokyo Drift culture
Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, celebrated the “bold design” ahead of its debut. “As a team, we’re always looking for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport,” he said. “Unveiling this special livery and team kit in Tokyo, in front of the passionate fans at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, makes this moment even more special for our team.”
Next stop for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is Suzuka and the Japanese Grand Prix. Before that, the Red Bull Spring Edition livery car will take to the streets of Tokyo, touring some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Meguro River and Tokyo Tower, with Japan’s famous cherry blossoms providing a fitting seasonal backdrop.
Part of this story