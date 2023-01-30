Video Games that Made Excellent Movies

It goes without saying that a lot of movies developed video game counterparts as a way to further promote them. But what about the movies that came to life because of a video game? We’re counting down those blockbusters today, the movies that were created because somewhere out there a game developer looked at their creation and thought, “This is so good, it should have its own movie!”

Mortal Kombat

Originally released back in 1995, the first Mortal Kombat movie wasn’t well received by the public and had a failure sequel. However, they were the stepping stones to reveal the most recent 2021 installment! The movie has garnered huge buzz and turned a few heads with a premiere in worldwide cinemas and HBO Max simultaneously! The movie has since generated more than $83 million in revenue. That’s an impressive number, considering the movie itself wasn’t a fan favorite. However, the characters, the plot, the special effects, the production, and the action all gave us the kick we really needed from this movie.

Tomb Raider

From an all-cast of super-powered fighters to a one-woman show, Lara Croft was the wildly famous name back in 1996, with the release of the first Tomb Raider game on PS and PC. After around 5 years, we were given multiple video games and the first movie adaptation, Lara Croft, played by Angelina Jolie in 2001. Then followed the second installment, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, in 2003, and was succeeded by a third 2018 installment, Tomb Raider, this time played by Alicia Vikander.

As was expected, all movie installments did as well as the game sequels published, generating an average of $250 million for every movie.

Who can blame us for loving these movies’ protagonist? There was great acting, amazing clue-solving skills, and mesmerizing scenery!

Sonic The Hedgehog

Gotta go fast! We’re talking about SEGA’s most famous character, Sonic the Hedgehog! Some of us were lucky enough to catch the first trailer, which generated huge backlash due to how the producers made Sonic look. But after a few more tweaks, everyone was on board with Sonic’s updated style! The movie, of course, was a hit and included all the elements we were expecting to see from Sonic on the big screen: witty, fast, and a lot of golden rings.

The plot of the movie follows the main objective of the game, which is to stop Dr. Robotnik—played by the legendary Jim Carrey—from taking over the world!

This movie also got a sequel, featuring the appearance of Sonic's pals, Tails and Knuckles.

Silent Hill

Horror fans, this one is for you! The Silent Hill movie was released back in 2006 and adapted from the second sequel of the game itself. The movie sets the tone perfectly without relying on the main characters of the game, basing the movie solely on the atmosphere, which is quite smart and gives viewers the creeps!

Oh, and let’s not forget that the movie is as gory as they come, with all the elements that play a role in freaking you out: from the big bugs, circus show-like mutilation, and much, much more!

Both sequels of the movie have been well received and both helped boost the game franchise further and are now considered great go-to horror movies.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Released internationally in 2006, Final Fantasy VII: Advent children is a sequel to the revolutionary PS1 JRPG, Final Fantasy VII.

With almost 100 games in the legendary franchise, across a ton of platforms, actual sequels are tough to come by, relatively speaking, since most of the games are unrelated to one another. However, when a game is as groundbreaking as the original FFVII was, going on to establish it's own sub franchise featuring sequels, spinoffs and remakes is a given.

This sequel takes us back into the esteemed company of Cloud, Tifa and the gang as they have to face three new antagonists who are the physical manifestation of Sephiroth's (the villain from the first game) spirit. Featuring some pretty slick animation that holds up (and potential implications for the current state of FF7, for anyone who finished Part 1 of the Remake) it's absolutely still worth watching today.

