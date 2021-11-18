Year after year, Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker have continuously set the standard for what’s possible within the limits of the Raw 100 film series. The duo went viral in 2015 — with the release of their first mountain biking rendition — and again in each consecutive year since.

Now, Semenuk, co driver John Hall, and Walker travelled to the dirt roads of Montpellier, Quebec to take on their most ambitious project to date: the first-ever Rally Raw 100.

Watch Brandon Semenuk drift his Subaru Motorsports WRX STI rally car through 100 seconds of cinematic perfection in the player above.

Maneuvering a corner © Toby Cowley Riding at sunset © Toby Cowley Back of the straight © Toby Cowley

What is the Raw 100 anyways? For those less familiar with the video series, the format is designed to strip down the effects, sounds, and techniques of modern day filmmaking, and display a sport in it’s purest, most simplistic form. The rules are simple: videos must be 100 seconds in lengths, contain no slow motion footage, and no music.

Semenuk has claimed Seven National wins in North America (ARA/CRC) and a pair of North American Rally Cup (NARC) titles since his first race in 2010.

Brandon’s a very calm, calculated, and extremely quick thinking driver, who knows how to work the car to it’s limits, getting the most from it

Analyzing track information © Toby Cowley

explained co driver Hall, who delivers precise track and race information to Semenuk as he drifts and jumps down gravel roads at 200 kph.

This past year, Semenuk raced alongside teammate, and fellow multi-sport athlete, Travis Pastrana on the Subaru Motorsports USA team; finished the National Driver’s Championship (ARA) in third place overall; and earned with four podiums and a win to cap off the season at the Cooper Tire Oregon Trail Rally this past weekend.

Brandon Semenuk takes the win at OTR © @subarumotorsportsusa

Semenuk and Hall battled over 200 kilometres — across 18 stages of gravel and road — to earn a mere 23-second advantage over Pastrana and co driver Rhianon Gelsomino in one of his most hard fought races ever.

"The race began with wet conditions, super slippery roads, and down hill stages with big high risk exposures — all conditions that play to Brandon’s strength,"explained Hall. “We knew we’d have the edge as long as we stayed focused and laid down a top performance. Sure enough, we completed the first day 35-seconds up, and the second day up 24 seconds on Travis.”

View of the lake © Toby Cowley

At the end of the day, we all win

added Hall. “Subaru took first, second, and third on the podium, and Brandon and I took first at Oregon, and third in the overall Championship.”