Watch F1 drivers take on a NASCAR challenge

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are experts on the tarmac, but how will they fare racing stock cars on a dirt oval?
By Riley Hunter
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan

Liam Lawson

New Zealand's Liam Lawson’s meteoric rise through the ranks of motorsport, with debut wins across multiple categories, has brought him to the pinnacle of his childhood dream – Formula 1.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Connor Zilisch

A top talent who's proven his skills across the world of racing, Connor Zilisch is ready to take the world of NASCAR by storm.

United StatesUnited States

Shane van Gisbergen

New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen is a supremely talented driver and V8 Supercars legend that was born to be behind the wheel.

New ZealandNew Zealand
Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are two of the world’s fastest driver. But can their skills on the tarmac translate on a dirt oval? Earlier this year, Tsunoda and Lawson met up with NASCAR drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in Texas to try their hand at driving stock cars ahead of the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
Visa Cash App RB F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda gets behind the wheel of a stock car.

Visa Cash App RB F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda gets in a stock car

© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

While the VCARB duo are no strangers to expertly finessing top speeds in open wheel F1 racing, this new test challenged them to unlearn just about everything they knew about handling the aerodynamically precise F1 cars in order to attempt stock car racing.
Thankfully, they had help from two expert mentors in van Gisbergen (SVG) and Zilisch. SVG is a three-time Australian Supercar Champion turned NASCAR Cup Series competitor who recently set the fastest lap in a modern NASCAR Cup Series car at 199.438 mph at Talladega (2024). Zilisch is a North Carolina native with an impressive resume featuring championships in the junior karting ranks, a 24 Hours of Daytona win and more. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut earlier this year, winning on his debut weekend at Watkins Glen International to become the second-youngest winner in series history at 18 years old.
NASCAR drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch teach Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson about the dirt oval surface.

SVG and Zilisch pass on some pro tips to Tsunoda and Lawson

© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

The necessary adjustments required to handle a stock car rather than an F1 car extends beyond the notable differences in weight and track surface – there are unique intricacies to handling these quintessentially American vehicles. In fact, these vehicles only have brakes on three of their four wheels to aid in turning around the oval’s corners. “When you brake, it helps pull the car into the corner,” SVG said while coaching the F1 duo. “Rely on the brake and the throttle more than the steering to guide the car’s direction.”
NASCAR pro Connor Zilisch shows F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda the unique details of his stock car

Connor Zilisch shows Yuki Tsunoda the unique details of his stock car

© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

F1 driver Liam Lawson sits inside his stock car.

F1 driver Liam Lawson sits inside his stock car

© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson race head-to-head in stock cars

F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson race head-to-head in stock cars

© Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

Visa Cash App RB F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson experience stock car racing for the first time

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson experience stock car racing for the first time

© Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

The two NASCAR standouts coached Tsunoda and Lawson through a series of challenges focused on car positioning, properly carrying speed into corners and ultimately a timed qualifying lap to help the F1 drivers get comfortable with their 500 horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 machines. After three rounds of qualifying tests, they took to the track together for a head-to-head race.
How did these F1 stars perform out of their element on the dirt oval? Watch the full video above to find out.

