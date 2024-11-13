Red Bull Motorsports
Watch F1 drivers take on a NASCAR challenge
Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are experts on the tarmac, but how will they fare racing stock cars on a dirt oval?
Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are two of the world’s fastest driver. But can their skills on the tarmac translate on a dirt oval? Earlier this year, Tsunoda and Lawson met up with NASCAR drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in Texas to try their hand at driving stock cars ahead of the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
While the VCARB duo are no strangers to expertly finessing top speeds in open wheel F1 racing, this new test challenged them to unlearn just about everything they knew about handling the aerodynamically precise F1 cars in order to attempt stock car racing.
Thankfully, they had help from two expert mentors in van Gisbergen (SVG) and Zilisch. SVG is a three-time Australian Supercar Champion turned NASCAR Cup Series competitor who recently set the fastest lap in a modern NASCAR Cup Series car at 199.438 mph at Talladega (2024). Zilisch is a North Carolina native with an impressive resume featuring championships in the junior karting ranks, a 24 Hours of Daytona win and more. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut earlier this year, winning on his debut weekend at Watkins Glen International to become the second-youngest winner in series history at 18 years old.
The necessary adjustments required to handle a stock car rather than an F1 car extends beyond the notable differences in weight and track surface – there are unique intricacies to handling these quintessentially American vehicles. In fact, these vehicles only have brakes on three of their four wheels to aid in turning around the oval’s corners. “When you brake, it helps pull the car into the corner,” SVG said while coaching the F1 duo. “Rely on the brake and the throttle more than the steering to guide the car’s direction.”
The two NASCAR standouts coached Tsunoda and Lawson through a series of challenges focused on car positioning, properly carrying speed into corners and ultimately a timed qualifying lap to help the F1 drivers get comfortable with their 500 horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 machines. After three rounds of qualifying tests, they took to the track together for a head-to-head race.
How did these F1 stars perform out of their element on the dirt oval? Watch the full video above to find out.
