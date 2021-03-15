Watch Your New Favourite Female Freeski Crew in Huck Yeah!

Not long ago, three talented, wildly eccentric skiers crossed paths in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, BC — it was an unusually snowy year, dive bars were packed, and the energy around town was radiating. Amidst the chaos, Janelle Yipper , Tonje Kvivik , and Emily Childs banded together. They named their trio after their favourite beer, “Cariboo Blonde,” and began filming themselves jumping off every cliff in sight. Stomping, bath-tubing, bomb holing, or crashing… It didn’t really matter. They just respected the send.

What began as a ploy to earn a few flats of free beer soon morphed into a breakout career that’s as raw and authentic as they come. Just two years after purchasing their first snowmobile, truck, and camcorder, they landed a segment in the pristine MatchStick Productions (MSP) 2020 ski film, “Huck Yeah!” alongside Bobby Brown , Eric Hjorleifson, and Sam Kuch.

“In the beginning we just wanted free beer, and it was all about skiing and having fun with your best friends.” said Yipper. “Today, it’s about pushing the sport and inspiring others to push themselves.”

Watch The Blondes in Huck Yeah! in the player below:

Huck Yeah!

Getting the ball rolling in their latest MSP segment

While filming for MSP, The Blondes ventured to Whistler to make the most of the South Coast’s world-class snowpack, and accessible alpine terrain.

New terrain and opportunity brought overwhelming excitement, but they repeatedly used the phrase: “we we’re just spinning our wheels,” to define their 19/20 ski season. Throughout January and February, the crew was unable to land the tricks and lines they dreamt of — due to undesirable weather, unfavorable avalanche conditions, or just the inability to ride away clean. But once a set of bluebird, spring days set in at the beginning of March, they made their magic happen.

“All those unsuccessful, early-season missions contributed to our progression. We learnt new things, learnt to work together, and in the end it all paid off,” said Childs.

From Emily’s effortless hand-drag 360s, Janelle’s hefty 360 transfer, to Tonje’s cliff drop ender, it’s clear that this breakout girl posse left their mark on Huck Yeah.

“I think our segment represents a warm-up since we were just getting the ball rolling. If we can take off where we landed last season, then I’ll be stoked,” added Childs.

Taking things back to the humble beginnings

The Blondes came together in Revelstoke during the winter of 2017. Individually, Yipper, Kvivik, and Childs all migrated to the mountain town in pursuit of the same thing: high-alpine bowls, waist-deep powder, and progression. Between lift line chats, competitions, and mutual friends, they soon found each other.

“We all rode the same terrain, we all wanted to huck ourselves off cliffs, and we all realized how much fun and crazy energy we all brought to the table — it was relief to find more people like me,” explained Yipper.

After their inaugural year in Revelstoke, the trio decided to make things official. They called themselves The Blondes — not because they have blonde hair, but because they love blonde beer — and begun venturing farther and farther into the backcountry to capture their progression and ridiculous antics on film.

“We bought trucks, sleds, and cameras,” added Yipper. “It was a big learning curve, but we were all riding this high and knew we could make it work.”

Their first team goal was to film webisodes for a weekly edit competition at Revelstoke’s local pub, The Village Idiot. The problem was that The Blondes lovde to ski, not so much to film… Leaving no one to hold the camera — so they had to get creative. Often times, Emily would film Janelle from the top of a line, then throw the camcorder down the pillow field to Janelle at the bottom, who would then capture Emily and Tonje’s descent.

“Our approach to filming added a cool variety to our iMovie edits,” said Kvivik. “We invited all of our friends to the bar to cheer the loudest for our edit, and the prize was $100 so it was a bit nerve wracking if we didn’t win we would have to pay the tab, but we still won every time.”

Following a streak of victories at The Village Idiot, The Blondes were invited to compete in Intersection, the reputable film competition of Whistler’s 2019 World Ski and Snowboard Festival (WSSF). They brought along seven local female skiers, two filmers, and themselves and had a week to film a 5-minute video in the Whistler area. The final product was titled “Blonde Highlights,” a raw, skillful, all-female edit that won the competition’s People’s Choice Award.

From showcasing their raw, authentic mini edits at the local pub, to turning heads at the internationally-recognized WSSF, The Blondes caught the attention of MatchStick Productions somewhere in between.

“When they contacted us through Instagram, we obviously lost our minds,” said Childs. “Every time we go back and play the movie it feels a little surreal.”

Lasting friendships and backcountry partners

The unfolding of The Blondes is a classic ski town narrative that took things one step further. Three indistinguishable women with an obsession for skiing bond, grow, learn, and mature together in the mountains, and consequently leave a remarkable impression on the freeski scene-at-large.

Kvivik suggests that the trio’s all around development has been essential to their progression, because they can better manage risks in the backcountry.

“In the beginning, it was all about high energy and chasing the send. But today, we’ve gotten a lot more realistic,” she adds. “We’ve got each others backs, but also realize that we all need to make it home at the end of the day. If one of us doesn’t have a good feeling about a particular line, then we ease off and reassess.”