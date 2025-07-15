What is HYROX and why is it so popular?

HYROX is where racing meets functional fitness – clear, consistent and built for all levels. Unlike traditional races or obstacle courses, HYROX events follow an identical format, where ever they are in the world. Eight exercise stations are interspersed with 1km runs. It's that simple. The standardised format ensures each race is identical, providing a level playing field for all competitors.

This consistency of the race format across all event locations means athletes can compare their times and progress no matter where they compete, fostering a sense of global community and competition.

What are the 8 functional fitness stations in HYROX?

The HYROX race format remains the same at each event © HYROX

In HYROX, participants run a total of 8km broken up into 1km blocks, with each kilometre followed by a different workout station that has to be completed as fast as possible. The eight demanding workout stations include everything from rowing and sled pushing to wall balls and burpees.

Here's a breakdown of a HYROX race structure:

1km run

1,000m Ski Erg

1km run

50m Sled Push

1km run

50m Sled Pull

1km run

80m Burpee Broad Jumps

1km run

1,000m Row

1km run

200m Farmers Carry

1km run

100m Sandbag Lunges

1km run

100 Wall Balls

Is HYROX hard for beginners?

Jake Dearden shines at Hyrox World Championship 2024 © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX is open to everybody, meaning that anybody can go on their website and purchase a spot in the division they wish to compete in. There are two competition categories - Pro and Open – offering a level for all abilities. The Open category is for anyone looking to challenge themselves, while the Pro category is reserved for those with a higher level of fitness, aiming to compete against top athletes. Tickets for both categories often sell out quickly, so it's important to act fast when registrations open. Many races on the HYROX calendar across the globe are already full.

For those with serious racing aspirations, the Elite 15 is the pinnacle of competition, featuring the best of the best. Regular participants have the chance to make it into this prestigious category.

"The level of entry is really low", explains Jake Dearden , a HYROX coach and Elite 15 athlete. "It's because the movements don't require a massive amount of skill compared to other sports. Anyone can enter; whether it's the average gym-goer or a committed HYROX athlete."

Jake Dearden training © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool Because the movements don't require a massive amount of skill, anyone can enter Jake Dearden

HYROX is designed to test participants' strength, endurance and overall fitness. The low entry barriers allow many gym enthusiasts to take part in HYROX, but make no mistake, the fitness race does require good overall fitness and preparedness on race day. The idea of HYROX is to offer a standardised fitness competition accessible to athletes of all levels.

What are the age groups in HYROX?

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard at the sled push: In Hyrox, smart pacing is key © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX events feature three main race divisions – Singles, Doubles and Relay – all following the same workout format. Except for Relay, each division offers Open and Pro categories and is further divided into age groups. This structure allows athletes of all ages to compete together while also ranking themselves against others in their specific age bracket, ensuring fair and inclusive competition.

These are the age brackets in the individual divisions (HYROX Open and HYROX Pro):

Age is determined on race day, with 14 total brackets ranging from youth to senior. This format includes the most finely segmented groups, ensuring you're racing among peers.

Under 24 (16–24)

Then in five-year increments: 25–29, 30–34, 35–39, 40–44, 45–49, 50–54, 55–59, 60–64, 65–69

Plus senior categories: 70-74, 75–79, 80–84, 85–89

For the HYROX Doubles division, age is based on the average of both partners' ages on race day. With six age brackets, this format allows more flexibility for mixed-age teams.

Under 29 (16–29)

30–39, 40–49, 50–59, 60–69, 70+

HYROX Relay teams of four are classified into just two age groups, based on the team's average age.

Under 40

40+

What is a HYROX workout?

The race itself splits eight functional workout stations with eight 1km runs and all are completed in the same order regardless of division or category. As there's no time limit, this makes HYROX open to all abilities, while there are easier and harder categories to compete in depending on your fitness and experience.

HYROX Singles Open

The easier of the two individual formats, Open is a solo event that sees each competitor complete all eight functional workout stations and 1km runs. Where it differentiates from the Pro format is the weight of equipment used during five of the eight stations.

The starting line at Hyrox © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX Singles Pro

The hardest format in HYROX, the pro division sees individuals tasked with shifting huge weights at each functional fitness station. The fastest pro athletes can qualify for the Elite 15 – a separate series that pits the 15 best HYROX athletes in the world against each other at several events throughout the season, with the best qualifying for the HYROX World Championship.

HYROX Doubles

The doubles division can be taken on as an all-women, all-men or mixed team – although in a mixed event, the weights are the same as those in the women's singles pro category. While both members of the doubles team have to complete all eight of the runs, they can share the work at the functional fitness stations, making it arguably easier than the equivalent singles event, as there's some opportunity to rest and recover between efforts

Jake Dearden and Marc Dean cross the line claim the HYROX doubles title © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX Pro Doubles

The harder category of the doubles division, the pro class sees the weights upped in line with the singles pro category.

HYROX Relay

Relay is the most beginner-friendly HYROX division and is a great way for first-timers to get a taste of the action before moving onto doubles or singles events. Completed in teams of four, each team member needs to complete two legs – a leg being comprising of a functional workout station and a 1km run.

The four-person relay is a brilliant way to get started in HYROX © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool