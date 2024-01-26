How to win a match: a complete guide to tennis

Getting into tennis is easy, all you need is a racquet and some balls. The traditions, rules and scoring system of the sport are slightly more complex – but we’ve got you covered! Here are answers to some of the most searched questions on tennis and its most important players.

01 What is tennis and what are its origins?

Tennis has royal roots: It started in the 12th century as a handball game called 'jeu de paume' in France and was first played by aristocrats before it evolved into the racket sport with mass appeal that we know today. In tennis, two (one versus one, called 'singles') or four players (two versus two, called 'doubles') hit a small, yellow ball over a net into the other player's side of the court using racquets.

The aim is to hit the ball in a way that the other player can't return it, thereby scoring points. The game is played on different surfaces like grass, clay, or hard courts, and the first player to win a set number of games and sets wins the match.

Players compete on a rectangular, flat court which is about 23.77 metres long and 8.23 metres wide for singles, with extra lanes on each side for doubles, making it 10.97m wide. In singles matches, it’s considered out of bounds ['out'] if the ball bounces on those lanes.

The court is split in the middle by a net, and each side has a baseline (back line) and service boxes near the net where serves must land. Serves must be performed from outside the baseline diagonally, taking the centre mark on the baseline as the reference.

02 How do you score in tennis?

Dominic Thiem of Austria prepares to serve © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The scoring system in tennis is based on four levels: points, games, sets, and match. Points are won towards games, and games are won towards sets. Usually, 4 points are required to win a game, scoring in a sequence of 15, 30, and 40, before finally winning the game.

If both players reach 40-40 or 'deuce', whoever wins the next point will have the 'advantage'. If that player manages to win the next point, he or she wins the game. If the player fails, the score goes back to deuce, until one of the players first scores the advantage and then wins the game [in many doubles matches now, the deuce point is the deciding point, which is designed to speed up the match].

Usually six games – seven if both players are tied 5-5 – are required to win a set. If both players are tied 6-6, a tie break is played. The first player to get to 7 points wins the set [in certain situations, longer tie breaks are played called 'champions tie breaks']. The tie break must be won by a two-point difference, with no limit for the final score of the tie break.

Finally, the first player to win either two or three sets – depending on the rules of each tournament – wins the match.

03 How do you win a tennis match?

Tennis doesn’t directly proclaim the player who scores the most points or games as the winner. While the quantity of points scored certainly does matter – otherwise it would be impossible to score games and sets – it’s the ability to secure key points in the decisive part of games and sets what really makes the difference.

For example, if Player A wins the first set 6-0, but loses the next two sets in tiebreakers (6-7, 6-7), Player A will lose the match despite having won more games, because his opponent won the key points that decided the outcome of the last two sets.

Games start 0-0, or 'love all'. The term 'love' is believed to have evolved from the French word 'l'oeuf,' meaning 'egg', resembling a zero.

The origins of the 15-30-40 sequence that mark when a player scores their first, second, and third points in each game, respectively, are uncertain. One of the most popular theories sustains that the numbers equal the quarters of a clock face until a game is over by completing the four quarters, and that the 45 changed to 40 for unknown reasons.

04 What are the Grand Slams?

The Australian Open's number one show court, the Rod Laver Arena © Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Every year, there are many large scale tennis tournaments within the professional male (ATP) and female (WTA) tennis tours. However, four tournaments that aren't part of either the ATP or WTA tours stand out because of their significance: the Grand Slams, which are overseen by the International Tennis Federation [ITF].

The Grand Slams are the highest-ranked tournaments and offer the most ranking points, prize money and media attention.

Australian Open

Held in Melbourne in January, the Australian Open kicks off the Grand Slam calendar each year on hard (concrete) courts. It's known for its high-energy atmosphere and extreme weather conditions - it's a test of endurance and skill for the world's best players.

French Open

Also known as Roland Garros and held in Paris, it's the premier clay court tournament in the world. Taking place in late May to early June, its slow-playing, high-bouncing courts demand exceptional stamina and tactical abilities.

Wimbledon

Held in London in July, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament. Known for its grass courts and strict dress code – all players must wear all-white outfits, it embodies tennis's classic elegance and competitive spirit.

US Open

Held in New York in late August to early September, the US Open is renowned for its vibrant, energetic atmosphere and hard courts that favour powerful and aggressive play.

05 What are the different types of tennis surfaces?

Former French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hitting on clay © Antoine Truchet/Red Bull Content Pool

Tennis is usually played on one of three different surfaces: hard court (or concrete), clay, or grass. Depending on the surface, players need to adjust their playing style and strategy.

Hard courts are made of rigid materials like asphalt or concrete and covered with an acrylic layer. They provide a consistent bounce and medium speed, making the game balanced for various playing styles.

Clay courts are made of crushed brick, shale, or stone. They are known for their slow playing speed, as the clay surface reduces the ball's speed and causes a high bounce. This surface favours players with strong endurance and tactical strategies, as matches tend to be longer and more physically demanding.

Grass courts are the original surface of tennis, and the rarest ones today. They are made of natural grass grown on hard-packed soil. The ball moves quickly and skids, resulting in a low bounce. This surface benefits players with a strong serve and quick reflexes, as the game is faster, and points are generally shorter.

Elena Rybakina getting the feel for grass © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

06 What are the basic shots in tennis?

Dominic Thiem prepares to hit a single-handed backhand © Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

In tennis, players use a variety of strokes to control and manipulate the ball. The serve is the shot to start each point in tennis. A player tosses the ball into the air and then hits it over the net into the opponent's court.

The forehand is a shot played with the dominant hand's front side. The backhand is executed with the non-dominant hand's back side. There are two types of backhands: one-handed and two-handed. The volley is a shot where the player hits the ball before it bounces on the ground. It is usually performed close to the net.

07 Required skills: why is tennis a mental sport?

Tennis is a physically demanding sport that requires endurance, strength and the ability to move around quickly. Good hand-eye coordination is as essential – and so is having technical proficiency and mastering the basic forehand, backhand, serve, volley, and slice.

To succeed on higher levels, being mentally strong becomes more and more important. Tennis is a game of ups and downs, and the ability to handle setbacks and maintain composure is crucial for success. Tennis players need to think strategically and make quick decisions under pressure.

Overthinking and self-doubt during a tennis match can sabotage a player’s chances of success. “I haven’t lost a lot of matches because of my physical condition, but I have lost a lot of matches, because of the things going through my mind,” says tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas on the below Mind Set Win podcast episode.

Tennis pro Elena Rybakina ’s strategy is to never let the opponent know what's going on in her head. “I'm trying to show no emotions, I'm trying to be calm and not show if I'm upset or angry – no matter the situation,“ says the Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan in Mind, Set, Win (below).

I'm trying to show no emotions, I'm trying to be calm and not show if I'm upset or angry – no matter the situation Elena Rybakina

08 Who are the most exciting tennis players in the world?

Stefanos Tsitsipas' attacking yet elegant style has won him many fans © Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

Tennis is a highly competitive sport and the best players in the world are determined by their placement in the ATP (male) and WTA (female) ranking. In the 2024 these are the names to watch:

Male players

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian is the most decorated tennis player in history with 24 Grand Slam titles. Starting into 2024, he is ranked no.1 in the world. His unyielding mental strength and all-around game make him a force on any surface.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard is a rising star known for his fearless aggression and exceptional court coverage. The youngest man to be ranked number one in the modern era at just 19 years old, Alcaraz is already a two-time major winner and landed the Wimbledon title in 2023 in only the fourth grass court tournament of his career.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

At the age of 25, he is already the greatest Greek player of all time. Tsitsipas is a versatile player with a combination of energetic serves and elegant shot-making abilities and stands out mainly because of impressive forehand.

Female players

Iga Świątek

The young Polish athlete is currently ranked number one and known for her fearless attitude and dynamic shots.

Elena Rybakina

The first Kazakhstani player to ever win a major tournament, Elena Rybakina is one of the most exciting players on the WTP tour right now. Her powerful service game is unique: 'Boom-Boom-Elena' is the name she's often known by in the tennis tour bubble.

Markéta Vondroušová

Markéta Vondroušová in New York ahead of the US Open © Anna Maria Lopez/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 Wimbledon champion, Markéta Vondroušová features elegance, finesse and touch – particularly on clay courts – as her best qualities. The Czech player is known for her creative play to outmanoeuvre her opponents.