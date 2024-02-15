What the hell is… Red Bull Soapbox Race

2 min Red Bull Carros Locos Lima 2014: Best crashes Check out all the best crashes and smahes from the Peruvian version of Red Bull Soapbox Race.

So, Red Bull Soapbox Race… what’s the big idea?

‘Big idea’ might be stretching things a little, but like many great ideas the genius of this one is in its simplicity. You build a racer, you go to the top of a hill, gravity does its thing, you reach the bottom of the hill and people cheer. Or, as is quite often the case; gravity does its thing, you have a spectacular crash and people cheer anyway. All the rest is just bells and whistles.

Apply for the Red Bull Soapbox Race 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta on June 22nd by visiting the official event page .

I love bells and whistles. Tell me about the bells and the whistles.

Well, even at its most complex it's still a pretty simple concept. Red Bull Soapbox races are held on a variety of different city courses around the world. The teams are all local amateur entrants and the vehicles are powered by nothing more than gravity, leg muscles and perhaps a drop of Red Bull. There's a panel of expert judges and points on offer for the craziness of your creation.

A team competes in Red Bull Soapbox. © Amy Heycock/Red Bull Content Pool

Yes, but I'm extremely competitive. How do I win?

That competitive nature will only get you so far. Okay, the events are primarily races, so getting across the finish line as quickly as possible will stand you in good stead, but there are a couple of other criteria to consider.

Along with speed, your team will also be judged on creativity and showmanship. How spectacular is your racer? How flamboyant was your performance? To win you'll need to channel theaerodynamic know-how of Adrian Newey ,the artistic flair of Salvador Dalí and the stage presence of Freddie Mercury .

Pfft... I'm serious about my racing. This is all a bit silly for me.

Serious racer, are you? How serious? Four consecutive Formula One World Championships serious? Manage a leading racing team serious? More serious than Sebastian Vettel or Infiniti Red Bull Racing's Team Principal Christian Horner?

A team competes in Red Bull Soapbox. © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

Isn't this ‘soapbox racer’ stuff an American thing? Has it caught on anywhere else?

Yes, you could say that. The first Red Bull Soap Box race (it was two words back in those crazy days) was held in Belgium in 2000 and since then it has spread around the world. Aside from the various versions with the English name, there have also been:

Red Bull Caisses à Savon in France

Red Bull Seifenkistenrennen in Germany

Red Bull Carros Locos in Peru

Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in New Zealand

Red Bull Olabilløp in Norway

Red Bull Grande Prémio in Portugal

Red Bull Zeepkistenrace in the Netherlands

Red Bull Wyscig Mydelniczek in Poland

Red Bull Balineras Race in Colombia

Red Bull Trochadia in Greece

Red Bull Mäkiauto GP In Finland

Red Bull Rally Na Tarantasah in Ukraine

Red Bull Muiliniu Lenktynes in Lithuania

Red Bull Lådbilsrally in Sweden

Red Bull Ládaderbi in Hungary

Red Bull Kary in the Czech Republic

Red Bull Grand Prix in Monaco

Red Bull Chariot Race in the USA

Red Bull Box Cart Race in South Africa and Japan

Red Bull Billy Cart Race in Australia

Bean there, done that © Geoff Odell/Red Bull Content Pool Little Red Riding Hood © Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool Hey hay © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool It's-a me! Mario! © Victor Fraile/Red Bull Content Pool Death on wheels © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Brown lightning © Victor Fraile/Red Bull Content Pool A helping hand © Geoff Odell/Red Bull Content Pool Action from the Red Bull Soapbox race in London © Nathan Gallagher/Red Bull Content Pool The Cheshire Cat © Victor Fraile/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Soapbox Buenos Aires © Juan Luis De Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool Action from Red Bull Soapbox in 2013 © Nathan Gallagher/Red Bull Content Pool

Okay, stop, your soapbox obsession is scaring me now. What will it take to get you to be quiet?

Find a Red Bull Soapbox race near you. Get your mates involved. Stick a giant pair of wings on a shopping cart or something.

DO SAY: “How do I fit wheels on this enormous rubber chicken?”

DON'T SAY: “This foam rhino costume causes way too much drag.”

Head over to the Red Bull Soapbox Race Official Event Page to apply for this year's event on June 22nd in Edmonton, Alberta!