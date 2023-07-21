Skateparks have always been a place where people from all walks of life can connect, socialize, and pop their favourite tricks. There is no need for organization or structure – all you need is your board, some creativity, and the willingness to try something new.

After over 20 years of use and some serious signs of wear and tear, Whitehorse’s Second Heaven Skatepark got an upgrade to keep up with the times. From decaying ramps to cracks in the pavement, it was time for something the whole community could enjoy.

Let’s dive into what the new park looks like now.

01 The New, Revamped Park

The new park is over one and a half times larger than the old one and is built to mimic new-school plaza-like designs and offers proper sections for all types of skating. There is a full-on stair set section with handrails and hubbas that we could see Ryan Decenzo frontside flipping down in a Street League contest. Further around, there is a brick-style bank-to-ledge to prepare you for your next street mission.

Not into street skating? No worries. Push through the park a bit more and you’ll find yourself about to drop into a nicely laid out 3-piece bowl section where you can cruise around or go big and catch some air. There are ledges, quarter pipes and banks of different shapes and sizes sprawled throughout the park making it both effortless to manoeuvre and accessible to all levels of skating.

So, whether you’ve been skating for ten years or ten days, you’ll find a place in the park to match your abilities.

02 Creating a Community That’s More Than Just Skateboarding

Building a skatepark of this magnitude in a city of less than 200,000 people does a lot more than simply offering a place where everyone can go to skate. It creates an entire community around skateboarding.

There is now an opportunity for skate shops to thrive and for events to be held around the sport. You can think of it as a catalyst to grow a sport that nobody would think is possible in a place covered by snow for half the year.

Skateboarding has such a positive influence on kids, that I truly think it will help bring the community together TJ Rogers

On his Steady Pushing tour in the summer of 2021, TJ Rogers travelled across Canada skating everywhere and everything he and his crew could. As they rolled into Regina, Saskatchewan, TJ picked up Joe Buffalo, an indigenous pro skater from Alberta, for the next leg of their journey.

The two skaters connected through their passion for skateboarding and shared what it meant to them as kids.

Growing up, all Joe had to skate in his town was an enclosed mini ramp by his house where he and his friends could dial in their tricks. Kids from neighbouring reserves would come by and everyone would put their differences aside and enjoy the sport.

It was like a family, and everyone was congregating because of skateboarding Joe Buffalo

“It was like a family, and everyone was congregating because of skateboarding,” explains Joe. For TJ, skateboarding meant everything.

“It not only challenged me physically and mentally on the board, but it also kept me out of trouble. It helped me stay focused and learn at a young age that life is what you make of it.” When he first started skating, TJ would spend anywhere between 8 to 12 hours a day at his local park, discovering a passion that would turn into a career as a pro skater down the road.

“My dad would bring me a bacon sandwich & a bag of popcorn to the park for lunch,” adds TJ.

03 The Next Generation of Skateboarding

Today, Joe is amongst a group of co-founders who created Nations Skate Youth , an organization that shows the positive impact skateboarding can have and helps make the sport available to the youth across indigenous reserves in Western Canada.

He has travelled through countless communities sharing his story about how skateboarding helped him overcome some of life’s struggles and hauling with him a trailer full of ramps to set up for everyone to try skateboarding.

He even had complete boards and shoes to give out to those that didn’t have access to any. His ultimate goal is to see concrete parks built in every community just like what we saw in Whitehorse.

The positive impact Whitehorse’s new skate park will have on the northern skateboard communities is going to be massive. With a park like this, there is no doubt the skate scene will see more and more action.

Through people like Joe and TJ, you can see how skateboarding can create such a positive impact on people’s lives and fuel a passion to last a lifetime.

