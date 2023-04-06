F1 legend Franz Tost explains how running can help you live your best life

What to expect from Why I Run Season 2 We’re back with Season 2! The Why I Run podcast from Red Bull celebrates the extraordinary and the everyday stories of running, to inspire you to pick up those running shoes and just get going! Runners of every skill level are welcome, from passionate regulars, to runners who struggle to get out the door – and everyone in between. We had some incredible episodes in Season 1: an F1 driver, a writer, an activist, a BMX rider. They discuss topics such as running to spend time with others (including your dog), running to clear your mind, running to be creative and much more! In this season we’ll be meeting even more unexpected runners, where we’ll be asking them why they run and building our team for the 2023 Wings for Life World Run. We really hope you can join us! Episode 1 drops Thursday, January 12! We’d love to hear if you’re joining us this season, so get in contact on Instagram at @wflwordrun or with our hosts @ayoakinwolere and @immrsspacecadet.