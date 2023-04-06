Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost runs on a track in Barcelona in support of Wings for Life and the Wings for Life World Run on May 6, 2021.
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Athletics

F1 legend Franz Tost explains how running can help you live your best life

Franz Tost has guided some of Formula One’s biggest stars to success. In a new episode of the Why I Run podcast, he shares his tips for a healthy lifestyle.
By Trish Medalen
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

The world's biggest running event connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, unique format and compelling charitable objective: 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.

View Event Info
“Put on your shoes and go for a run!”
So says Franz Tost, who – at the age of 67 and with nearly 20 years as a Formula One principal – is a champion trainer and an all-round force of nature. In Season 2, Episode 6 of the Why I Run podcast, the Austrian – who leads F1’s Scuderia AlphaTauri – not only explains why he runs nearly every day but also shares the three pillars (nutrition, sport and sleep) that he believes are keys to better physical and mental health.
“Running improves my well-being,” says Tost, who is such a firm believer in the health benefits of running that he gets up at 5am to squeeze in a morning run before his busy days. “And it’s a great way to increase the overall level of health for everyone – running boosts your immune system.”
Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 2, 2023.

Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Tost’s love for running is one of the reasons why he’s been involved with the Wings for Life spinal cord research foundation and the Wings for Life World Run charity fundraiser since the beginning.

More on the benefits of running

What to expect from Why I Run Season 2

We’re back with Season 2! The Why I Run podcast from Red Bull celebrates the extraordinary and the everyday stories of running, to inspire you to pick up those running shoes and just get going! Runners of every skill level are welcome, from passionate regulars, to runners who struggle to get out the door – and everyone in between. We had some incredible episodes in Season 1: an F1 driver, a writer, an activist, a BMX rider. They discuss topics such as running to spend time with others (including your dog), running to clear your mind, running to be creative and much more! In this season we’ll be meeting even more unexpected runners, where we’ll be asking them why they run and building our team for the 2023 Wings for Life World Run. We really hope you can join us! Episode 1 drops Thursday, January 12! We’d love to hear if you’re joining us this season, so get in contact on Instagram at @wflwordrun or with our hosts @ayoakinwolere and @immrsspacecadet.

Trailer

Lucy Charles-Barclay reveals how to get a natural buzz …

2 min read

Get the Wings for Life World Run app

Download the new Wings for Life World Run app and take your training up a gear.

0:58 min
One hundred percent of all entry fees for the run go to research to find a cure for spinal cord injury. “With donations from the Wings for Life World Run, the scientists do a lot of research,” says Tost. “So with the Wings for Life World Run, I cover two things: first of all, support the foundation, and second, do something for my health – running. Therefore, for me, it’s quite an important event.”
Listen to the podcast below for Tost’s useful, everyday tips that anyone can utilise to stay healthy and find running motivation. Plus, you’ll hear his insider explanations on why F1 athletes need to stay so fit and how he assesses a driver’s potential. He’s got a great anecdote about reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, too.
Looking for more running inspiration? You can follow Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

The world's biggest running event connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, unique format and compelling charitable objective: 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.

View Event Info
Athletics