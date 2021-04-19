There was no startling bike accident or traumatic injury, just a random medical phenomenon that left former professional mountain biker Andrew Cho a quadriplegic.

On an average night in January 2017, a blood vessel burst in Cho’s spinal canal leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Alone in his high-rise apartment, he dragged himself to his phone with his chin and used his tongue to activate Siri and call 911.

Doctors told him there was a chance he’d be able to push his own wheelchair one day, at this point, he couldn’t even control his electric wheelchair — but this reality never really sank in.

“I appreciated their input, but they didn’t know me,” said Cho. “As a mountain biker I knew that progression was always possible, and I was prepared to do everything I could to walk again.”

After 100 days in rehab, Cho walked out with crutches. Then, just two weeks later, he entered the Wings for Life World Run — a worldly event that donates 100 percent of all sign-up-fees to spinal cord research — and ran a miraculous 4.8 km. He cites this as one of the greatest highs of his life, and the catalyst of his running career.

It’s our responsibility to run for those who can’t Andrew Cho

Ever since Cho’s inaugural entry into the Wings for Life World Run , he’s found new purpose as a lively ambassador and advocate for spinal cord injury survivors, and he continues to participate alongside Team Coast2Coast as they aim to collectively run 5500 kms, representing the distance between Halifax and Vancouver.

Andrew Cho rehabs at GF Strong in Vancouver © Travis Persaud

“During my recovery process, I learnt that there’s always someone worse off than you; someone who would give anything to be able to run; someone who would die to be in your shoes,” added Cho. “It’s our responsibility to run for those who can’t.”

Continue reading to learn how Andrew Cho is training for a personal best at Wings for Life World Run 2021.

01 1. Be an advocate and raise awareness for the cause

WFL World Run isn’t your typical running competition. It has an unconventional format, a worldly presence, and it donates 100 percent of the sign-up fee to spinal cord research.

Since 2014, the world run raised roughly $44 million for Wings for Life — a non-profit foundation dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injury — and supported 239 research projects, 59 which are still ongoing. Hence, if you sign up and run, you’re an advocate for spinal cord injury research and recovery.

For Cho, physically preparing for the run is only half the battle. He encourages participants to spread the word about Team Coast2Coast, and encourage friends and family to sign up and join the collective fight.

“Wings for Life allows us to measure ourselves and our gains,” he explained. “But it’s never been about running to win, or running to compete, it’s really all about running to inspire others to run alongside me.”

02 2. Diversify your training, and keep it fun

Yes, Cho’s main focus is raising awareness and increasing participation. But, he still hopes to smash his 2019 distance and help Team Coast2Coast reach their 5,500 km goal.

In 2017, he ran 4.8 kms only weeks after being discharged from rehab, 8 kms in 2018, and 12.8 kms in 2019. This year he’s aiming to break the 15 km mark with his highly-variable, highly-fun, WFL training plan.

“I’m dabbling in a lot of different activities across the board — like mountain biking, running, road biking, etc. — and making sure I’m keeping things fresh and fun,” he said. “Of course I want to progress and out-do myself, but if I’m not having fun, then I’m not interested.”

03 3. Train using the Wings For Life goal calculator

Smash your 2021 PB with a little help from the WFL goal calculator — a feature found in-app and also on the web . Simply plug in your goal distance and the calculator will determine your ideal running pace.

This year, Cho hopes to break the 15 km mark. This mean he has 1 hour and 31 minutes to run 15 km before the catcher car catches him, and he’ll have to run at a minimum pace of 6:07 min/km to reach his goal.

04 4. Eat foods that fight inflammation

Dieting has always been an integral part of Cho’s recovery regime. Following his spinal cord injury, he embraced a strict anti-inflammatory diet aimed at reducing swelling and facilitating faster recovery.

And… “It made a positive difference,” he said.

Now, he’s adopted a similar diet ahead of WFL World Run 2021 because running inevitably gives way to inflammation, soreness, and swelling. For these reasons, anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, fatty fish, and avocados are a runners best friend.

05 5. Hold your friends accountable

One of the most unique aspects about the Wings For Life World Run is that the start signal sounds all over the globe at exactly the same time. This means participants in Vancouver start at 4 am, in Ottawa at 7 am, and in Halifax at 8 am. After the signal sounds, you run as far as you can until a virtual catcher car passes you. The car initially travels at 14km/h — and starts 30 minutes after the start — but increases by 1 km/h every 30 minutes until elite runners reach a total of 60 kms.

Long story short, it's a good idea to start with the signal.

“This is where accountability comes into play,” added Cho. “Make sure your friends actually participate, and, make sure they wake up in time for the start signal.”

06 How to sign up for Team Coast 2 Coast

Want to join Cho and Team Coast2Coast as they aim to collectively run 5,500 km?

Here’s how:

Download the free Wings for Life World Run App from the App Store Register before May 9th, 2021 Then, join #TeamCoast2Coast on the app to join the effort

The Wings for Life World Run takes place on May 9. All funds raised go directly to finding a cure for spinal cord research. Donate and register at: WingsForLifeWorldRun.com