Wings for Life World Run: What you need to know

Runners on every continent (yes, even Antarctica) are preparing to take on one of the running world’s most unique challenges: Wings for Life World Run.

Here’s everything you need to know for race day, whether you’re a spectator, an amateur or a pro.

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Start time

At 11am UTC, runners across the globe will set off.

Half an hour later, it’s the Catcher Cars ’ turn to get going. Every competitor will be hoping to stay away from these guys for as long as possible. Once they overtake you, you’re out of the race.

2 min Wings for Life 2017 World Run teaser Wings for Life 2017 World Run teaser

How to get involved

There are three ways to take part. Thousands have signed up to one of the official events – entry is now closed, sorry! – to run alongside the others in countries including Taiwan, the US, Germany, Austria, Chile, Norway, the UK, and many more.

If you didn't sign up in time for those, you can still take part! The Wings for Life World Run App allows participants to race anywhere in the world, thanks to its digital Catcher Car, which will increase in speed at the same rate the real life ones do, giving users the thrill of being chased and the motivation to go that bit faster.

The app means you can either go it alone or head to one of the Organised App Runs taking place in a variety of amazing locations around the world.

2 min All the action from Wings for Life World Run 2016 Watch the action unfold of the 2016 Wings for Life World Run

Why do it?

There’s no doubt this Sunday will be a great day out, whether you’re beating your personal best, taking part in your first run or watching the professionals push themselves to the limit.

It’s not just your health that will benefit though.

Every single one of the participants will be running for those who can’t, with 100 percent of their entry fees and any money raised going directly to fund spinal cord injury research.

“The aim is to raise funds for the treatment of spinal cord injury, ultimately, to make spinal cord injury curable.” says Colin Jackson , an Olympic medallist from the UK, who broke world records in the 110m and 60m hurdles and is the Sports Director of Wings for Life World Run.

Last year, 1,255,000km were run and a staggering €6.6m was raised for Wings for Life’s single goal. This year the target is set even higher.

“It’s an incredible investment," says Jackson, "The scientists working on this say to me that one day, one day, we shall find a cure.”

2 min Wings for Life World Run: Joachim runs for his son Joachim, Isak’s father, takes us on a journey from despair to hope and inspiration.

Where to watch it

Tens of thousands of runners and wheelchair participants competing in unison across the world is sure to be quite a spectacle.

This is no jolly for the pros though, some of the best distance runners in the world are going to be on the road.

Three of them will be in Milan alone, including last year’s Wings for Life World Run Global Champion Giorgio Calcaterra , who's competing on his home turf.

Thanks to the run’s simultaneous format, the runners in Milan won’t be the only ones capable of taking Calcaterra’s crown, he’ll be fighting against people worldwide.

Last year, he set a new run record by covering 88.44km in Italy, while second place went to Kaori Yoshida who was running all the way over in Takashima, Japan.

“It is exciting running for a cause as important as spinal cord research: my greatest desire is to restore hope to those who now rely on a wheelchair,” says Calcaterra.

“Together we can make a difference.”

Follow the action on the global live stream or tune in to the radio play-by-play at WingsForLifeWorldRun.com to see if Calcaterra can keep his crown.

You can also watch everything on Red Bull TV on May 7 from 10am UTC.

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How can I donate?

Whether you manage to catch a sight of the Wings for Life World Run or not, you can still download the app or simply donate now to join the fight against spinal cord injury.

Individual fundraising pages can also be found on the Wings for Life World Run website .

Every contribution makes a difference.

Wing for Life World Run takes place at the same exact time all around the world on Sunday May 7 and all the action will be shown live on Red Bull TV .

For more information, including how to take part, visit WingsForLifeWorldRun.com .