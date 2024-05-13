How 2 daring wingsuiters completed the first flight through Tower Bridge

In an amazing display of precision flying, Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel have become the first wingsuiters ever to pass through London's famous Tower Bridge.

Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel prepare leap into the London skyline © Michael Zajc/Red Bull Content Pool We did around 200 training jumps just for this day, just for this minute Marco Waltenspiel

The Austrian freefall skydiving pioneers leapt from a helicopter west of the landmark on May 12 at 5.22am BST. Just 45 seconds later, the pair travelled 1,200m and landed safely on barges in the middle of the River Thames. Canon captured all of the light-speed action with 24 cameras in 14 different positions around Tower Bridge.

Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel did 200 training jumps before the big day © Peter Salzmann/Red Bull Content Pool

Dropping from a height of 914m, 1.2km west of the bridge, they reached speeds in excess of 246kph as they passed through the 65m x 32m ‘window’ between the iconic towers.

Making Tower Bridge's window meant absolute precision from a 900m descent © Dominik Angerer/Red Bull Content Pool

Once they passed through the bridge at a height of around 30m, the pair pulled a 'flare' manoeuvre, climbing rapidly to around 85m in order to pull their parachutes for a safe landing in the River Thames.

I’m really grateful to work with Marco and such a good team to bring our dream to life Marco Fürst

"I’m really grateful to work with Marco and such a good team to bring our dream to life," said Fürst. "I just feel amazing. The jump was beautiful and everything worked out really good. In the last two and a half years we planned everything through and had the best preparation and training"

Over a year's prep led up to the incredible Tower Bridge flight © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s just insane to get this opportunity to fly through such a unique landmark - you see action like this in films, but to actually do it ourselves is amazing Marco Waltenspiel

Scroll down to follow the timeline of the Marcos' historic flight

01 Practice made perfect with 200 training jumps

Wind speed: the wind speed needed to be less than 19kph for a safe flight © FormBrands Flight safety: the Marcos needed clear visibility from the helicopter drop © FormBrands

The flight marked the culmination of more than a year's worth of hard work, with preparations for the flight beginning in July 2022. Once planning was complete, the Marcos moved to a training ground in Oxfordshire in April 2023, where they recreated the dimensions of Tower Bridge by flying between two carefully positioned cranes.

These whopping 200 practice flights helped them define the specifics of the project, including that the optimum height to drop from would be 914m.

Altitude: the Marcos' training revealed 914m was the optimum drop height © FormBrands Squirrel suits: there are three main wings controlling the pilots' descent © FormBrands

02 Calculating a safe wingsuit drop from a 914m altitude

Drop distance: the Marcos began their descent 1.12km away from Tower Bridge © FormBrands Flight skills: the Marcos fly 3m horizontally for every 1m of descent © FormBrands

The morning’s conditions needed to be perfect to ensure a safe flight.

The 914m altitude, combined with a drop point exactly 1.12km from the bridge, enabled them to get precisely the right speed and angle of descent.

Their thin-profile ‘ squirrel suits ’ are made of ripstop nylon, and provide the experience fliers with 3m of horizontal travel for every 1m of altitude lost.

03 Navigating the narrow Tower Bridge window and land on the River Thames

Tower Bridge target: the opening in the bridge is 61m wide by 58m high © FormBrands Landing zone: two 30m x 5m barges in the Thames provided a landing spot © FormBrands

On passing safely through the bridge, the pair then rose into a steep climb called a ‘flare’, in order to slow down and get enough altitude to safely pull their parachutes for landing.

This flare took them rapidly from an altitude of 35m, to a height of 80m, and was one of the lowest above sea level ever completed by wingsuiters.

Apart from the obvious challenges of precision flying, the Marcos were concerned with their safety when it came to landing on designated barges in the River Thames.

"One of the main dangers on this flight was the water. We are very happy to have avoided the Thames, because it's super cold and very fast-moving. We would never have attempted this flight without special water safety training and support boats on standby," says Fürst.