Women in F1: Igniting the Drive for Equity in Formula 1

In the realm of speed, precision and raw adrenaline, Formula 1 racing has long been the pinnacle of motorsport. But, it has also been a world dominated by men. The roar of engines and the scent of burning rubber have served as a battleground where racers have reigned for decades.

Yet, now there is a push throughout the circuit for women to accelerate onto the scene and there are no signs of slowing down. For over half a century, motorsport has often overlooked the immense talent and determination of women in F1.

That's no more.

A wave of formidable female racers is emerging, ready to dismantle preconceptions, shatter glass ceilings, and redefine the very essence of speed, strength and skill.

01 The History of Women in Formula One

Formula 1 racing had its start in the 1950s with the first world championship at the Silverstone circuit in England. It has now evolved into circuits hosted by countries around the world and is featured in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series. Despite the fandom, it’s hard not to notice the lack of female representation among those behind the wheel.

There are no rules excluding women from the circuit; however, the pipeline of young female drivers hasn't held strong in the sport. The last time a woman raced at a Grand Prix and collected points was in 1976 when Lella Lombardi raced in the Briton Divina Galica .

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 1975: Lella Lombardi © Arquivo pessoal

Since then, women have been trying to get themselves, their team and their cars on the grid but with little success. While there has been an active push in the past for women to make their way into the mix, they face barriers such as lack of confidence, imposter syndrome and limited sponsorship opportunities in a sport that can cost millions of dollars.

In an effort to attract more women to participate in the sport, F1 launched its F1 Academy . Its focus is giving women greater opportunities to get on the track.

02 What Is the F1 Academy?

Recognizing the challenges women face in motorsport, F1 decided to build a pipeline for female drivers to reach their full potential and ultimately strive for a spot to start in a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In 2022, Formula 1 announced the F1 Academy, an all-woman series with a total of 15 teams where female drivers would be funded and backed by F1 Management – the same company that runs the F1 World Championships. Athletes are eligible to receive €150 000 ($215, 136 CAD) each year.

Teams currently on the grid are in both F2 and F3 with a total of seven race weekends, each consisting of three races, and 21 championship rounds total.

Some of the top women drivers to watch this season include:

Marta García (Prema Racing)

AmnaAl Qubaisi (MP Motorsport)

Léna Bühler (ART Grand Prix)

03 Female Motorsport Pioneers Paving the Way

Women, both past and present, have made their mark in the sport and continue to inspire current and future generations of female drivers. Here are just a few of the pioneers paving the way for those to come.

Maria Teresa de Filippis

Maria Teresa de Filippis was the first woman to ever participate in an F1 World Championship event in 1958 at the Belgian Grand Prix where she finished 10th. She would then go on to qualify for five Grand Prix races, three of which counted towards the title. In her pursuit to qualify for the French Grand Prix, she was told that "the only helmet a woman should wear is one at the hairdresser’s…”

Maria Teresa De Filippis © [unknown]

This demonstrated how hard it was for women to break into the sport, let alone be respected and recognized. Filippis would leave an indelible mark on the sport as women continue to try and break ground over 50 years later.

Maria Grazia ‘Lella’ Lombardi

Born in 1941, Lombardi grew up in Italy and became the first woman to score points in a Grand Prix in 1975 when she raced in the Spanish Grand Prix, scoring 0.5 points after the race was cut short. Despite not completing the entire race, the accomplishment of scoring points and the strides she made for women in the sport helped pave the way for those that have come after her.

Maria Grazia ‘Lella’ Lombardi © Getty Images

Jamie Chadwick

Now racing for Andretti Autosport, the British-born driver has won three W Series Championships , including the inaugural series in 2019 at 19 years old. Chadwick has been identified as having strong potential to race in F1, stressing that working her way up to Formula Two and then Formula One is her ultimate goal.

Jamie Chadwick celebrating winning the Grand Prix of Austria © GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram

04 What's Down the F1 Pipeline for Female Drivers?

While there’s still work to be done in the sport to develop women drivers, here are just a few of the female racers who have the best shot of making their F1 debut at some point in the future.

Jamie Chadwick

A three-time W Series Champion, Jamie Chadwick raced an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 in the British GP Championship, securing the title in her first year and being the first female to win the title. She also became the first woman to win a title in the British F3 at Brands Hatch.

Maya Weug

After competing against 20 other candidates in the FIA and taking part in the Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, Maya Weug and three other drivers were able to reach the final.

She was the WSK Cup Champion in 2016 in the 60 mini category before racing in the FIA European Karting Championships in 2020 and was the first female driver in history to join the Ferrari Driver Academy. She is currently racing in F4.

Abbi Pulling

In 2020, Pulling took on a full single-seater season in the British Formula 4 Championship, finishing sixth overall with four podium finishes. During the latter half of 2020, she competed in the Formula Renault Eurocup at Imola, giving her valuable racing opportunities.

In 2021, she was announced as one of five reserve drivers for the all-female F3 championship, the W Series. She would later make her debut in the third round of the championship and was one of two women to drive a Formula 1 car at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

05 The Importance of Gender Diversity in Motorsports

It’s important to create opportunities for women and have representation.

By breaking barriers, diversity gives more opportunities to women and shows them that their passion can lead to success within motorsport. It’s important to invest in women this way and build the sport to be more equitable, which includes sponsorship and funding for athletes.

Maria Grazia Lombardi © [unknown]

Initiatives like Dare to be Different , an organization whose mission is to increase female participation in all aspects of motorsport, are just one way the sport is being promoted. The organization is united with the FIA, and the Girls on Track platform gives women, ages 8 to 18, more racing opportunities with events in Europe, Central and South America and the Middle East.

06 The Impact of Women’s Participation in F1

The push to bring more women into the fold has challenged gender stereotypes, diversified the sport, raised awareness about gender equality and attracted new fans and sponsors.

Jamie Chadwick at the Austrian Grand Prix © GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram

Women drivers have become powerful symbols of determination and skill. And initiatives like Dare to be Different and the F1 Academy will inspire generations of racers, leaving a lasting impact on the world of motorsports as a whole.

The more fans, teams and sponsors that continue to support and invest in women’s participation in the sport, the more the sport can create a positive cycle of progress and empowerment.

07 Different Ways Women are Supported in Motorsport

Dare to Be Different is an organization that hosts events to increase the number of women and girls involved in motorsport. It's designed as a pipeline for racers to learn, get opportunities to race and feel empowered - all with the ultimate dream of getting to F1.

F1 Academy: Discover your Drive is a global initiative focusing on youth engagement, talent identification, participation, progression and community. Aimed to give girls and young women entry-level and professional programmes to enhance participation, the goal is to identify talent and strengthen drivers while working with them to reach an elite level.

Jamie Chadwick celebrating winning the Grand Prix of Austria © GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram

Girls on Track Rising Stars is a talent identification programme that aims to support the talent of girls aged 12 to 16 from around the world. The programme is in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy and is supported by the Iron Dames.

The W Series is a racing series for female single-seater racing to give more opportunities exclusively to female drivers. The championship is open to drivers in Formula Regional-level racing, with the inaugural season taking place back in 2019. Even though the W Series is no longer , it created an impact that was felt both on and off the track.