Discover the best workouts for long-distance running

In the world of endurance sports, ultrarunning stands as the ultimate test. Covering distances far beyond the traditional marathon, these races demand equal parts grit, strategy and heart.

For ultrarunner Dylan Bowman , getting into the sport wasn’t initially a way to participate in 100-mile runs – it was a way to stay in shape after years of playing lacrosse: "I didn't have a goal, so I started running to stay fit.”

Dylan Bowman runs on Mount Tamalpais near San Francisco, California © Jed Jacobsohn/Red Bull Content Pool

Many of us enjoy running as a way to improve strength , endurance and overall health and wellness. But long-distance running isn’t as simple as lacing up your sneakers. It takes forethought and planning to train properly to reach your potential. The right workouts for long-distance runners can help you get there and prepare for runs.

Looking for a reason to run? Join Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026, connecting runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, unique format and compelling charitable objective.

Wings for Life World Run in Australia © Mark Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Understanding the basics of long-distance running

Long-distance running is best for improving endurance. This type of running relies on slow-twitch muscle fibres, which use oxygen for longer periods, so you can run for longer. If your goals are to run for longer or keep up a constant running pace while playing a sport like basketball, long-distance running may be the right sport for you. Everything from a 5K to a half-marathon to a full marathon falls under the long-distance running umbrella.

Speed and endurance are only two of many areas runners look to improve. A mix of sprints, rest, nutrition and other exercises like weight training are key to making strides in those personal bests.

02 Workouts for building endurance

Endurance is one of the most important aspects to focus on while training. It’s essential for supporting any exercise like running, where sustained performance is required. These three workouts have a place in your running routine as you improve the length and pace of your runs.

Nina Zarina and Dylan Bowman during the 2024 Wings for Life World Run © Long Nguyen for Wings for Life World Run

Start with a warmup

Don’t jump in cold. Begin your workout with a short jog to get your body moving, loosen your muscles and get your heart pumping, all of which can reduce your risk of injury. You can combine this five-minute jog with drills like high knees and walking lunges, with a focus on the proper form with each drill you complete.

Long runs

The longer you run, the more you increase your aerobic capacity, or how much oxygen your body burns through during a workout. The run itself is key to this – after all, practice makes perfect.

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Interval training can help build up your endurance by improving your body’s VO2 max, or the maximum rate of oxygen your body can use while exercising. Through HIIT, you’ll push your body to the limit with short bursts of energy, typically lasting around 30 seconds, and then actively rest . As you run, this could look like:

Sprint as fast as you can for a 30-second period, then walk to recover

Running up a hill, then walking down the hill

What’s the difference between endurance and stamina?

Dylan Bowman trail running in Oregon © Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

While often used interchangeably, endurance and stamina are technically two different things. Endurance refers to how long you can run altogether, while stamina refers to bursts of high-intensity activity. Both are important for long-distance runners, but endurance is one of the more essential metrics to improve.

03 Speed training for long-distance runners

While you don’t need to be the fastest runner in the world to be an accomplished long-distance runner, speed is certainly a component of long-distance running.

Tempo runs

Tempo runs train your body to keep pace for a sustained period. They’re a key part of training for marathons , when running consistently for many miles is a must. This pace is designed to improve your lactate threshold – how much lactate, a byproduct of the energy production process, your body can manage. A tempo run can be a weekly part of your training routine.

Ladder workouts

Ladder workouts prioritise running at different paces throughout the duration of your run. Each interval is timed for anywhere from one to five minutes, and incorporates different paces separated by short one-minute recovery periods.

04 Strength training

Strength training is essential for protecting your joints, improving your stability , and building muscle endurance. Incorporate strength training on days when you don’t run to support your long-distance running goals. These workouts can get you started.

Lower body strength training

Squats and lunges help improve your balance and range of motion while strengthening your legs, hips and joints. Add several sets of each into your strength training.

To perform lunges:

Like running, lunges require a great amount of strength and stability © Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stand with your shoulders over your hips and your knees over your ankles.

Take a big step back (right or left side first is up to you) as you slightly bend your front leg. Bend your back knee toward the ground as low as you can go without losing stability. Press through your front heel to return to standing.

Repeat on the other side. Be sure to find your balance as you switch sides. For an added challenge, you can jump as you switch sides.

To perform squats:

Start with your feet hip-width apart, with your knees and ankles in line.

While keeping your back straight and your hips back, bend your knees – almost as though you were to sit in a chair. Keep your toes pointed forward while you lower your body into this position.

Hold this position as long as it is comfortable. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

If you’re new to squats, you can use a wall for support. For an added challenge, put a weight in each hand.

Planks

Sideplanks train your core muscles © Daniel Sommer/Red Bull Content Pool

This whole-body strength-building move is great for targeting your core, hips, arms, shoulders, back and obliques. Different variations focus on certain areas of your body, so fold a few variations into your routine.

The classic plank targets all muscle groups.

A one-arm plank adds an extra challenge for your core and arms.

A reverse plank places you face-up for an extra shoulder workout.

A side plank adds an extra challenge for your obliques and hips.

05 Recovery

Rest is just as important as activity when it comes to long-distance running training. Set yourself up for healthy habits by incorporating these recovery activities.

Easy runs

It may sound counterintuitive, but running is part of recovery. An easy run gives your body a chance to bounce back from the hard training you go through. Whether you run at a slower pace, for a shorter distance, or both, recovery runs improve your form, blood circulation and overall performance.

Stretching

Stretch the front of the thigh © Red Bull Content Pool

Limber muscles protect your body and help prevent injury. Stretching encourages blood flow to your muscles and can help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness, DOMS for short. Incorporating dynamic stretches (with movement) and static stretches (no movement) help keep your muscles limber for the long term.

06 How to tailor your workout plan

Every runner is different. The kind of workout that’s best for you depends on your goals and current abilities. Aside from knowing why you want to start long-distance running or improve your times, some questions to guide your workout plan include:

What is my rate of perceived exertion (RPE)?

What is my endurance base, and where do I want to be?

What is my basic speed?

What is my lactate threshold (how sore do I get after I run)?

Do I need to work on my basics, such as running position?

07 Going the distance

No matter where you are in your long-distance running journey, the right workout routine is key to improving your endurance, speed and strength. Focus on building endurance to increase distance, speed to improve times, strength training to protect your body, and recovery to give your body the rest it needs to keep going.