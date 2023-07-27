The Best 10 Cities Around the World You Need to Skate

From carving those smooth lines on urban streets to conquering the biggest gravity-defying ramps at the skatepark, skateboarding has taken traditional cities and transformed them into massive playgrounds.

Even if you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, skating through new terrain and experiencing a new scene can be irresistible. From a big metropolis to some hidden gems, we’re going to dive into the cities that embrace skateboarding and have ample spots where you can feel the wheels of freedom beneath your feet.

Gear up and get ready to ride as we explore the best cities in the world for skateboarding.

01 Richmond, USA

Jonathan Mehring’s snapshot of a moment in time from one of those relaxed, inter-generational heartbeat skate scenes of a lesser-seen America is its own kind of wonderful. Richmond, Virginia, on the eastern seaboard of the USA, is one of those city scenes which will resonate with anyone who comes from a skate scene of tennis court box ledges, edge-of-town ‘cheese grater’ ditch spots and DIY parks built in the footprint of demolished buildings.

"It’s so cliched to say ‘our spots are rough and crusty,' but they are," says Richmond local and pro skateboarder Gilbert Crockett.

Good examples of Richmond’s skate terrain are the Midlo Ditch and River Bowl – the first complete with spined Jersey barriers only a local could handle, the latter a DIY micro-bowl on a massive concrete slab overhanging a fast-running section of the James River.

02 Johannesburg, South Africa

20 min Johannesburg Meet Brandon Valjalo and 30 more top dogs from South Africa's biggest skate scene in our super city report.

What Johannesburg lacks in perfect surfaces, it makes up for in heart. It's one of the friendliest and most unified skate scenes we’ve come across on our journey to connect grassroots skate scenes. The theme of 'do it yourself' is the through-line of our city report from the streets of South Africa – from the Westdene DIY skatepark, which was created from nothing by brothers Jarryd and Brandon Barnard, to Skate Society Soweto, fronted by the charismatic Sechaba The Bakersman.

No time to play © Karabo Mooki I buy from whoever has, I sell to whoever doesn’t! Beki Mejor

Among those like-minded souls we connected with in Johannesburg is Thato Moet of the Island Gals skate crew, who’s become the emerging face of what’s new in the Johannesburg skate scene – thanks, in no small part, to the sterling photographic work of local ripper Karabo Mooki.

In this episode, Mooki takes us through some moments from the past 12 years of documenting the Joburg skate scene and sharing his experiences of the generational changes in skateboarding.

03 New York, USA

5 min Greetings From: New York City A ride around one of the best cities to skateboard in the world, New York City.

New York City, one of the most famous cities in the entire world. The skate scene in New York started to pick up in the 80s and has grown into one of the most revered cities to skate in. With a limited number of skateparks in the city — or anywhere, for that matter — skaters were pushed to use what was available to them. The good news was that the city itself almost acted like a giant do-it-yourself skatepark.

An endless amount of rails, benches, stairs, and never-ending streets allowed for a sense of freedom. In essence, skating in New York City is about finding your own way, your own spot. But it’s not for the faint of heart.

Alex Sorgente skating at the Brooklyn Banks © Cole Giordano

Be sure to check out ABC Ledges in Staten Island, which includes double-sided ledges and concrete finishing and then head over to Bryant Triangle Park in the Bronx. It has a unique configuration for skaters to get creative with their tricks. You can also head to Battery Park in the Financial District, Columbus Circle in Midtown, or JFK Banks in Queens. No matter where you go in New York, you’ll be able to make it your own.

04 London, England

15 min London Explore the skate scene of one of the world's greatest cities with Margielyn Didal, Jake Wooten and Jamie Foy.

What makes London so great for skating is the Tube. London’s underground network means you can buy a one-day travelcard and traverse the city from sun up to sun down (please note – sunshine not always provided), going from mini-ramp session to concrete skatepark to street sessions, taking in the incredible diversity of the city all the while.

Ever-evolving, the myriad skate scenes of London have in recent times become ever-more diverse and welcoming, while less-than-bohemian property rental prices have seen Zone 6 scenes pop up further afield.

Southbank, London © Rich West There are so many facets of skateboarding, and in London, they are all being pushed Daryl Dominguez

Touch base with some of the best-regarded people at the heart of the capital’s skate communities, learn about the community DIY spot created in a derelict pub car park in south London and explore the environs of Bay Sixty6 skatepark underneath the four-lane Westway flyover, which has been keeping London skaters dry since 1997. As Daryl Dominguez says:

“There are so many facets of skateboarding, and in London, they are all being pushed.”

05 Philadelphia, USA

17 min Philadelphia Go street-level in one of skating's most influential cities with the locals who make up the Philly scene.

Skating in Philadelphia is hard. Rugged terrain, uneven sidewalks and every weather condition imaginable is hurled at skaters whose goal is to thrash the City of Brotherly Love. "The streets are rough. The spots are rough. There’s a lot you’ve got to battle,” says Kerry Getz, owner of iconic Philly skate shop, Nocturnal.

Nate Cabigting - Switch Heelflip © Colin Kerrigan The streets are rough. The spots are rough. There’s a lot you’ve got to battle Kerry Getz

But adversity breeds creativity and that’s the message Greetings From Philadelphia communicates loud and clear. This episode takes a deep dive into the skateboarding culture of one of the world’s most iconic cities.

06 Glasgow, Scotland

15 min Glasgow Explore the legendary skate scene in the Scottish city with Margielyn Didal, Jake Wooten and Jamie Foy.

Meet the locals behind the many DIY skate projects which have filled a physical and cultural gap left by an ambivalent local council, and discover how a skate scene survives partially undercover in a country where rain is no stranger.

A bluesy and soulful place with a historically resourceful and independently minded skate scene (one great early example of which was the success of Clan Skates’ locally sourced Poizone clothing label of thirty years ago), Glasgow’s skate scene has a feel and energy all of its own.

Jamie Foy – Front Crook © James Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool At a point we thought, ‘Is this going to die out in this city?’, so to see how healthy everything now is really… it’s a lovely thing Toby Paterson

Among the total dons we linked up with in Glasgow for this episode is Danny Aubrey, who's personally rescued thousands of skateboards, raised good money for skateboarding non-profit organisations and given a platform to more than 50 artists – all from a business started in a garage back in 2010.

07 Santiago, Chile

18 min Santiago Around 20,000 skateboarders live in the greater metropolitan area of the Chilean city – let's roll with them!

Chile is the sleeping giant of South American skate culture, with capital city Santiago being home to an estimated 20,000 skateboarders.

Marcelo Jiménez in Santiago © Nicolas Gantz/Red Bull Content Pool There are always skaters around, sessions are mellow and there are spots everywhere Marcelo Jiménez

It wasn't until the emergence of Go Skateboarding Day in 2004, however, that Santiago city council realised the demand for skateparks and the city began to become a skateboarding trailblazer – not only as a destination for skateboarders throughout Chile, but wider Latin America as well.

This episode hears that remarkable story, as told by the skateboarders who made it all happen. Just wait until you see how many skaters hit the streets of Chile's capital city every year to wild out!

08 San Francisco, USA

It’s all going to depend on who you ask, but San Francisco is one of the best and most popular cities in the world to skate. With some of the most legendary skate spots you can find anywhere combined with the California sun, it makes for some perfect conditions to get on your board and cruise.

6 min Greetings from San Francisco The travel guide for skate exploration this time takes us around the US west coast metropolis.

Plus, the city is full of hills, railings, stairs, and natural obstacles to get creative with. The history and community of skateboarding in San Francisco run deep. One of the most iconic places to skate is the Embarcadero Center (EMB), which is located close to the Ferry Building. The large open area is perfect for executing tricks with its ledges, gaps, and stairs.

San Francisco Bay Bridge © Mike Blabac

Pier 7 is another hot spot that you can hit up when you’re done at EMB — it’s right across the street. The history here is rich, with it being one of the first skate spots in the city. You might recognize 3rd & Army Plaza from it being in several skate videos and it regularly attracts some of the pros.

Some of the other best skate spots in San Francisco include Forts & Batteries, China Banks, the San Francisco Federal Building, Fort Miley, and pretty much any street or hill you can find in the city. If you do decide to bomb down a hill like California Street in the Financial District, make sure you have a friend at the bottom to keep an eye on things.

09 Manchester, England

14 min Manchester Explore the thriving skate scene in Manchester, England, with Margielyn Didal, Jake Wooten and Jamie Foy.

Despite a central architecture that reflects the city’s previous importance to the cotton trade, Manchester’s skate scene has survived council bans and inclement weather – and is absolutely flourishing right now.

Jake Wooten – Frontside Air © James Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool It’s just constant – it’s just growth, man – it’s never going to stop, I don’t think Eddie Belvedere

In fact, you could say that England’s cultural juggernaut of a city makes for one of the country’s most interesting skate scenes precisely because it has got so much going against it. As Eddie Belvedere notes during the episode: “It’s just constant – it’s just growth, man – it’s never going to stop, I don’t think.”

Join the sessions with the great and good of Manchester skateboarding, including Lewis Threadgold of the history-logging Manchestalgia Instagram account, and learn about what is going on within the skate scene in one of the UK’s most character-filled cities.

10 Barcelona, Spain

11 min Skating the streets of Barcelona Gustavo Ribeiro and the Ementa crew try some tricks on the streets of skateboarding’s first city – Barcelona.

When you think of Barcelona, things like beaches, nice weather, and good food often come to mind first. So if you didn't know already, Barcelona is one of the best skate cities in the world.

It's grown into a mecca for skaters everywhere with concrete plazas, smooth and flat ground, and all sorts of natural (and unnatural) rails. Plus, what's better than being able to shred an urban environment in the morning and then finish up next to the beach and the sea in the afternoon?

The other side of Barcelona © Pixabay

Make sure you check out the Museum of Contemporary Art, Skatepark De La Mar Bella, Los Jardines de las Tres Chimeneas, Sants Station, and Skatepark Favència to start. From here, you can continue to explore the city and all the wicked skate spots it has to offer.

It won't take you long to understand exactly why Barcelona is one of the best cities to skate in the entire world.

