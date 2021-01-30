Watch some of the best moments from X Games 2021
Catch Mathilde Gremaud stomping the first switch dub 14 in ski Big Air, Eileen Gu winning the first rookie gold in SuperPipe and more.
Ski Big Air X Games Gold - Mathilde Gremaud
Watch Mathilde Gremaud nail her Switch Double Cork 1440 – the first-ever in women’s competition history. The trick won the Swiss freeskier a gold in the women's Big Air event at X Games Aspen 2021.
Mathilde Gremaud's winning Big Air run
Ski SuperPipe X Games Gold - Eileen Gu
Watch the run that gave freeskier Eileen Gu her first X Games gold medal – at her debut appearance in the event. The American won the SuperPipe competition only hours after claiming a Big Air bronze.
Eileen Gu's winning Superpipe run
Ski SuperPipe X Games Gold - Nico Porteus
See how Nico Porteus went from fourth to first in a single run. The New Zealander took the top spot in the men’s Superpipe with two back-to-back 1620s followed by and an alley-oop double.
Nico Porteus's winning Superpipe run
