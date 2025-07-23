Yunara Makes Her Way to the Rift: A League of Legends Champion Guide

With League of Legends hitting the midway point of the season, another champion is set to hit the rift with Ionia’s Yunara. While the new ADC looks pretty straight forward on paper, she has a ton of tools that players will enjoy and should see her quickly become a mainstay for the role. Before you queue up and try her out, let’s take a look at her kit as well as some tips and tricks to keep in mind.

Vow to the First Lands (Passive)

Yunara may have one of the most basic passives that’s been introduced in a very long time: on critical hits, Yunara will also deal bonus magic damage. That’s it, that’s the entire ability.

While incredibly simple and straightforward, it does show what could be both a potential issue and advantage for Yunara in her potential builds. In general, Yunara will likely build a standard crit-based build but, with a lot of her kit being based around on-hit effects and a decent amount of AP scalings and magic damage in her kit, her true best build may take a while to lock down and will likely change over time, much like Kai’Sa. This means, even though Yunara should be relevant most of the time in solo queue, it could take a lot of experimentation for players to find the formula to make it happen, depending on the patch.

Yunara's first skin © Riot Games

Transcend One's Self (R)

To fully explain the rest of Yunara’s kit, we’ll have to start off by quickly explaining her ultimate. When activated, Yunara enters a Transcendent State for 15 seconds during which her basic abilities are upgraded.

The upgraded version of each ability will be explained in their respective sections but altogether it’ll be a massive boost to Yunara’s overall team fighting capabilities and outplay potential.

Cultivation of Spirit (Q)

Yunara’s Q has two parts to it. Passively, her basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage and generate unleash stacks. At 8 stacks, Yunara can use the active which provides her with an attack speed boost and additional on-hit damage. Along with that, her autos bounce to nearby enemies which also procs on-hit effects, lifesteal, and will crit if the original auto crits.

Finally, when in her Transcendent State, the active effect of this ability will remain active for the entire duration of the ult.

This will be Yunara’s main tool for pumping out damage in fights, so keeping the active ability up as often as possible will be important for players looking to maximize their effectiveness with the champion.

Aside from being an insane tool for waveclear thanks to the split attacks also dealing bonus damage to minions on low health, it’ll also shred teams in fights whether it’s through crits or constant application of on-hit effects. Just from this ability alone, Yunara will be tough to itemize against, especially if they can gain an early lead during a game.

Arc of Judgment (W)

Yunara’s W shoots out a projectile towards a target direction that does ticks of physical damage and slows any enemies hit. When it hits an enemy, the projectile will slow down and linger, resetting its remaining active duration and, once it reaches its max rank, the projectile will expand and remain active for another second.

When in Transcendent State, the ability becomes Arc of Ruin, which fires a laser in the target direction that deals both physical and magic damage to all enemies hit while also slowing targets.

Arc of Judgment will be a strong tool for Yunara to peel for herself in fights, especially in 1vs1 scenarios. If used correctly, immobile champions without dashes or other forms of movement abilities will likely struggle to even have a shot at catching Yunara, especially when used in conjunction with her E.

Meanwhile, Arc of Ruin’s high magic damage with amazing AD and AP scaling will further add to the difficulty in itemizing against Yunara with the need of magic resistance against her, especially as she reaches full build in the later stages of the game.

Along with all of that, the ability also has a built in execute for minions, which just helps even more with her capacity to delete waves. So really, what’s not to love about it?

Kanmei's Steps (E)

On activation, Yunara’s E makes her ghosted and provides a decaying movement speed boost that’s further increased when moving towards enemy champions.

In her Transcendent State, her E becomes Untouchable Shadow, which is a simple dash.

Thereès not much to say about this ability since it’s about as straightforward as it gets. The only thing to note is that the dash is long enough that Yunara is able to go over small walls with it so keep that in mind when you’re trying to get out of a bad situation during fights.

Overall, Yunara looks to be a very fun ADC with a relatively simple kit compared to previous champions. Once she hits the rift, players who thrived on a champion like Kai’Sa should feel right at home with her. For the first few days, it’ll be interesting to see if players find any interesting build paths to take full advantage of her entire kit or whether a traditional crit based build with Yun Tal Wildarrows and Infinity Edge will end up just being her best build. From a pro play perspective, unless her numbers are incredibly low, she should become a staple of any ADC’s champion pool and it’s going to be fun to see players like Gumayusi or Caliste piloting her in a match.

Now that you’ve gotten a rundown of her kit, get out on to the rift and give her a shot for yourself!

Download the free Red Bull TV app on all your devices and immerse yourself in all the gaming content you can handle!