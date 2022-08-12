Take a look at 8 iconic Red Bull Joyride features

Since 2011, the Red Bull Joyride course has continued to evolve, eschewing some of the original slopestyle features in favour of designs that put more emphasis on enabling the athletes to continue progressing the sport. With Paddy Kaye, the Red Bull Joyride course designer since day one, we've put together a list of the eight most iconic features over the years.

1. The Whale Tail

Anthony Messere jumps the Whale Tail at Joyride 2014 © Jussi Grznar/Red Bull Content Pool Brandon Semenuk tricking off the Whale Tail © Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool Anthony Messere Whale Tail backflip tailwhip at Joyride 2015 © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

Introduced in 2014, the Whale Tail was a massive wooden wave that served as the final feature on the Red Bull Joyride course for two years. Riders could trick on, as well as, off it as they finish directly into Whistler Village Plaza. In the year that it was introduced, Brandon Semenuk secured his win by nailing an incredible corked 720 off of it. Retired as the final feature after 2015 in favour of the Videotron Flat Drop, new iterations of the whale tail have been added to the Cabin feature.

2. The Satellite Dish

Joyride athlete on the Satellite Dish feature © Blake jorgenson/Red Bull Content Pool Sam Pilgram backflips over the Satellite Dish feature © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool Kelly McGarry backflips off the Dish Gap © Dale Tidy/Red Bull Content Pool

In a time when the slopestyle course split left and right into two different hip jumps, the opposing Satellite Dishes brought the lines back together to feed all the riders through the final feature. In the early days of Red Bull Joyride the focus was on the biggest jumps, not necessarily the biggest tricks. A third line option was a progressive radius ramp that launched riders 60 feet over the Satellite Dishes and was the largest gap jump in competition at the time.

3. The Videotron Flat Drop

Brett Rheeder fait le job sur Flat Drop © Jussi Grznar/Red Bull Content Pool

An homage to the early days of the Crankworx slopestyle course designs, the Videotron Flat Drop was added in 2016. The 24 foot high by 20 foot out drop launches riders in front of a massive screen that is live broadcasting the action. Small adjustments have been made over time to the final course feature including a steeper landing, but this crowd-pleaser has been the final, and perhaps most recognizable, feature for the last three years at Red Bull Joyride.

4. The Four Pack

Szymon Godziek tricks on the Four Pack feature © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johnson tricks off the Four Pack © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool Brett Rheeder flips the Four Pack feature © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

The Four-pack - two ramps/jumps back-to-back - has been a key part of the track since 2012. The Joyride course is built on a steep grade for a slopestyle track and this feature works best in its steepest section. In previous years there have been wall rides and hip jumps leading into it, however last year the extra large BMX-rhythm section was simplified with a berm in and out, the change allowed for more flow and time for riders to regroup, allowing them to progress their tricks.

5. The Up Box

Logan Peat 360 X-Up off Up Box Feature © Scott Serfas | Red Bull Content Pool Tomas Zejda hitting the Up Box feature © Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool Louis Reboul hits the Up Box at Joyride © Mason Mashon | Red Bull Content Pool

Designed with help from Brandon Semenuk, the Upbox was featured at Red Bull Joyride for only two years; 2014 and 2015. The step up to an angled roof facilitated many tricks in its short career, including Brandon’s 360 tuck no hander in his winning run of 2014.

6. The Cannon Log

Szymon Godziek hits the Cannon Log at Joyride © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool Eric Fedko tricking off Cannon Log at Joyride © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Anthony Messere flips off the Cannon Log © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

The Cannon Log was added to the Red Bull Joyride course in 2012 and has lent itself to an endless number of tricks as it’s been repositioned all over the course in the elapsed years. Now a mainstay of the event, the feature was built even larger in 2018, measuring 18 feet off the ground at the highest point.

7. The Cabin

Nicholi Rogatkin tricks off the Cabin at Red Bull Joyride © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool Emil Johansson off the Cabin at Joyride © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content pool Brandon Semenuk performs a backflip off of the Cabin at Joyride © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

The cabin has been a steadfast staple at each and every Red Bull Joyride, though it has had a few renovations over the years. In 2011, riders rode through the structure, tricking off it as the final feature of the course. The following year it was repositioned and riders could opt to hit a step up onto the roof or a kicker that ran along the deck next to it. In 2013, a whale tail was added to the deck and in 2017, the tiny home was overhauled again and the whale tail was moved to the roof, replacing the classic flat drop. Building on this design, in 2018 a massive rooftop whale tail dwarfed the tiny structure. According to Joyride architect, Paddy Kaye, making the features larger allows athletes to throwdown more progressive tricks in a safer environment.

8. The McGazza Ramp

Kelly McGarry competes at Red Bull Joyride 2014 © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool Wowing the crowds at Red Bull Joyride © Reuben Krabbe Joyride champ © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

The McGazza ramp — a step up setup jump to get into the whale tail on the cabin — may not stand out as one of the most iconic features at Red Bull Joyride, however, it may win the award for the most meaningful. The ramp itself has long been a part of the design, and it was dedicated to the memory of the late Kelly McGarry in 2017. Kelly ‘McGazza’ McGarry, was an icon of slopestyle himself and his impact continues to be felt by everyone involved in this sport.

