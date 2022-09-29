Step into Canada’s harshest beauty

Surfing is supposed to be about white sand beaches and palm trees. It’s meant to be synonymous with board shorts and a great tan. It should taste like a fresh coconut and look like a big, orange, radiant sunset at night. But sometimes, it’s none of those things.
Sometimes, surfing is a metre of snow. It’s a five millimetre wetsuit and a red, swollen face. It’s icicles forming on facial hair and not being able to feel your toes. It’s a bear on the beach and there are no coconuts.
That’s how it works in Canada, at least. Photographer Scotty Sherin was born and bred in Nova Scotia, and has been musing around the arctic tundra with a lens. Now here’s an intimate glimpse into one of surfing’s most frostbitten surf hubs.