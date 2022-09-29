The cliffhanger
© Scotty Sherin
Step into Canada’s harshest beauty

Photographer Scotty Sherin gives you a glimpse into one of the world’s most frostbitten surf hubs.
Écrit par Brian Roddy
2022-09-29
Surfing is supposed to be about white sand beaches and palm trees. It’s meant to be synonymous with board shorts and a great tan. It should taste like a fresh coconut and look like a big, orange, radiant sunset at night. But sometimes, it’s none of those things.
Sometimes, surfing is a metre of snow. It’s a five millimetre wetsuit and a red, swollen face. It’s icicles forming on facial hair and not being able to feel your toes. It’s a bear on the beach and there are no coconuts.
That’s how it works in Canada, at least. Photographer Scotty Sherin was born and bred in Nova Scotia, and has been musing around the arctic tundra with a lens. Now here’s an intimate glimpse into one of surfing’s most frostbitten surf hubs.
Feel that tropical breeze?
© Scotty Sherin
Swell’s here
© Scotty Sherin
I’ll get the next one
© Scotty Sherin
Visitors welcome
© Scotty Sherin
Through the tundra
© Scotty Sherin
The tempest
© Scotty Sherin
Bear’s eye view
© Scotty Sherin
Smoke on the water
© Scotty Sherin
Started from the bottom
© Scotty Sherin
Horseplay
© Scotty Sherin
What’s the point?
© Scotty Sherin
© Scotty Sherin
