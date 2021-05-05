Fear - it either sets us in motion or it sets us back. To be honest, for most of us, the uncertainty of booking a one way ticket into the unknown can put us to a state of paralysis. Young & intelligent with all the right tools on paper to succeed, but oftentimes no clue how to choose the right path. The question of “where do I start?” can be asked in anxiety or with assertion.

Inspiration comes from everywhere! © Red Bull

EMBRACE THE UNKNOWN

As children, most of us grew accustomed to having the proverbial lights always on, someone always guiding our paths and steps. We never had much to figure out then, except to have an answer to the “what do you want to be when you grow up” question. But, when you grow up, the reality is the light isn’t always on, and it’s more difficult to find the light switch in unfamiliar territory. What if the magic happened in the darkest part of the caves of our minds? No path is well lit from the beginning, success or a lesson in failure, awaits us on the unknown path. Close your eyes and see yourself at the biggest point of your life. The grand moment. How will you get there? First, you must commit to the process of starting and subdue the pounding inner voice that has drafted 45 (and counting) negative what if statements, that in actuality, are all irrelevant.

YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY

The truth is we don’t know, we never do, but, to cross that bridge and step onto the podium, we need to start where we are. Where’s your starting point? Making the call? Sending the email? Pitching your idea? What’s holding you back?

A short story on my starting point; I made the call. At 24, I felt undervalued, uninspired and unable to make an impact at my job and it tore me up inside. Despite being very well paid, I wasn't happy. My brain couldn’t formulate it at the time, but my gut told me it wasn’t something I could continue to do. After about 2 years, I made the call to a friend who had a mutual passion in marketing and had recently started a boutique marketing firm. I quit my ‘rich job’ to venture in my pursuit of happiness. Years later, with scores of small and large scale projects completed,expanding in the region and internationally, I’m still happy I made that choice.

EXPERIMENT ON YOUR FEARS

If you want to change your story you must change the approach and the narrative. Let’s use a basic science model and a few possible scenarios to experiment/evaluate where you are and what needs to be done:

Observation: you haven’t moved on that brilliant idea/opportunity that you have sitting in front of you

Question: What is holding you back?

● Hypothesis #1: your credibility is dependent on the acceptance of others

○ Variable 1 -present an idea to your boss, he/she hates it. You’ll lose credibility

○ Variable 2 - your boss isn’t fully sold BUT your peers thinks it’s worth a shot

○ Variable 3 - everyone loves it! You ace the pitch. A promotion may be up for

reviewi

● Hypothesis 2: different degrees of risk leads to different successes.

○ Variable 1 - High Risk bet it all! Sell your assets, downsize your living expenses. Commit every available hour to your plan/idea

○ Variable 2 - Medium Risk; keep your job, take a manageable personal loan from an institution/friends and family to fund the project

○ Variable 3 - Low Risk; keep your job, put more of your salary to the business/idea, sign up for some courses online to assist with knowledge base.

● Conclusion: You always have a choice. Most of us are suffering from two possible conditions.

○ Condition 1 - I dubbed the people phobia; fear of rejection, fear of shame, unwillingness to be vulnerable and heavy reliance on the classic validation stamp - “what will they say”.

○ Condition 2 - imposter syndrome; fear of success, self doubt, deem yourself unworthy even before you get the part

Get in the Zone! © Red Bull

INTENTIONAL WITH YOUR DECISIONS

Let’s assume that we are all not on our first rodeo, trying everything for the first time. Even if tried and failed before, there is still a way to get out of that chasm. Confidence is overrated. Trust the process and do the work, knowing that each day you commit, you’ll get better.

Here’s 5 steps to create the action:

1. Tell yourself YES - see yourself in the light of success. Explore all winning combinations. Reinforce and affirm the positive thoughts. Once you begin to sing the tune of ‘I Can’ (Chronnix or NAS you choose) then your anxiety towards your next steps reduces.

2. Practice - To become a professional you need a lot of practice. Practice reading aloud to improve your presentation & pitching skills, practice writing to enhance your creative skills, practice less late night eating if you want abs by Summer. Whatever your objective is.....practice.

3. Get comfortable being uncomfortable - Your next level requires acceptance of your fear and your worse case scenarios. Your boss doesn’t like the idea? Pitch a better one. You didn’t place first in your competition? Back to training. Your startup isn’t making the numbers? Call your mom & tell her you’ll be over for dinner more often.

4. Develop an Alter-Ego - The legends of our generation all have totems. Beyonce developed an alter ego called Sasha Fierce, which drove her to deliver some of her best performances establishing the icon she is. Create a winning next version of yourself

5. Change your environment - a new space gives opportunities for new energy, allowing you to see things differently. Don’t bring stuff from your old environment into your new space.

PUSH TO START

Assess your daily tasks and figure out what version of yourself you will be in that situation - your trapped self or your heroic self. Do you see a threat or a challenge? Do you respond with panic or courage? Are you looking to preserve or grow exponentially? You could choose to hide, be silent, inefficient, but nobody likes that. Your perspective matters. Your thoughts and talent are what is needed in the world. Lead with your “I am _____” statements.

THE PERKS OF COMMITMENT

Starting builds your leadership skills. You draw people to your table, because the act of doing is contagious. Your knowledge base grows exponentially even in areas out of your scope. You become more attractive: life rewards a winning attitude. You connect the dots easier, quicker and with much more precision, and for the ones missed, the universe picks up the pieces for you, ONLY because you’re in the game and no longer on the bench. There are perks to being on the sideline also. You’re safe, free from possible harm, injury or shame, but those who participate, yield much more than just the glory on the pitch. Where do you want to be remembered? Hopefully not with timids who never gave their opportunity a chance.

BUILD YOURSELF SOME WINGS

We create our worlds and our realities daily, we are in control of what we do with the cards that we have been dealt (read that again). The art of the start is simple enough - start. Be Intentional. Be Committed. Be Resolute. Here’s a public secret: the algorithm for success is yours to create. Not to copy. Own your desired outcome of whatever task, job or course in life you choose. It happens only by design. You are just around the corner from your moment of finding whatever you seek. Believe it. It’s time to commit to something new. Just start!