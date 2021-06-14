Working it out © Pexels.com

Consider yourself the perfect matchmaker . Your role is simple, bring ideas, yours or others, together that have never met before. You’ll create a nice cozy environment for them, put them together for a while, let them hang out, talk to each other, see what the vibe is like. Maybe even set them up on a couple dates (experiments) to see if they are a right fit. If the relationship isn’t looking fruitful, send them on their way and move on...but if they are a match….sit back and let the magic happen as this new amazing concept comes to life .

A sketch made during brainstorming © Shikha Nambiar

What you just created was an idea! As a human living in the 21st century it’s your civic duty to let your ideas flow as often as possible and populate the world with new ideas that will drive our lives forward.

TRUST YOURSELF

Trust yourself to know that 90% of your ideas are not going to be very good, some of them tipping really close to awful ideas, and of the 10% that gets a pass, there’s a 90% chance that idea already exists. Do a little research and you may see one hundred variations of your idea worldwide, but that’s a good thing, because your idea has the possibility to become the best, most sought after variation of what already exists. Feed your idea with insights, find the best direction it can possibly take based on what’s going on in the economic climate or space that your idea fits in.

IT’S TOO BIG OR IT’S TOO SMALL

Depending on who you have conversations with, the size….of your idea, does or doesn’t matter. Your objective is to focus less on whether your idea is big enough to make you a rockstar or too small that no one will give you a listening ear. Steady your thoughts on the reason for the idea, the problem the idea will solve, the potential changes achievable from executing this one idea. The 1% of ideas that changed our current world; Apple, Facebook, Google, Disney, Uber, Air BnB, Pixar, Marvel Comics. Netflix…. well those came from Idea Sex (see definition).

These ideas were created not for profit (originally) but to solve a problem, something that they saw that the world needed. Create your ideas with a similar objective of problem solving. Fill a gap where you are and allow the idea to evolve.Your idea could be as simple as reorganizing the furniture in your friend’s apartment for better space management, which could turn into a renovation business, or you could just decide to start your own airline because the seats on the last few flights you took were very uncomfortable. Nothing is impossible at this moment of our lives.

THE VIRGIN EXPERIENCE

Sir Richard Branson , CEO of the Virgin Group decided to call Boeing, the airline manufacturer, to find out the cost to lease an airplane because he thought there should be more comfortable flights across the transatlantic. He made a deal with Boeing that if his crazy idea didn’t work out, he could return the airplane. Smart guy. Virgin Airlines is still around today with over 30 destinations to choose from.

P.S he also started another crazy idea called Virgin Galactic that aims to create space tourism; set up your out of office memo, book a space flight, go into space for a couple days and return home. Not bad at all.

The concept © Calle Dernulf

THE PURPOSE OF AN IDEA

I have a theory, we are only gifted with ideas to put them into the world to make change happen. Sharing that idea is the only way that it will be of any use to you or anyone else. Share it, once the idea has been formulated, it isn’t yours to keep forever. In the same way an artist creates his masterpiece, he is fully aware that his legacy will be credited for the creation of the artwork (his idea), but once he executes, the idea spreads and others enjoy & partake in and share the finished product. The idea is linked to you, but your work, that’s for your audience, your customers, your community. What if Steve Jobs decided that his greatest idea, he would never share it with anyone else? He would get the best engineering and design team to build the best mobile & digital technology that would only remain in his hands, in his pockets or on his computer desk at home. (now that’s an awful idea).

Co-working © Pexels

HOW TO BECOME AN IDEA MACHINE

Generating ideas, is a skill that you have to work on. It’s like any other practice. In order to create, grow and cultivate some of your best ideas. There are a few things to consider:

1. Read More - read more things within your passion and most importantly read new things. Things outside of your daily scope that you may probably have had no prior interest in

2. Try New Experiences - a routine is nice, but in order to get the other parts of your brain activated you have to shake things up a bit. New places, new foods, new activities. Loosen up.

3. Create an Idea Journal - whether you create a google drive folder, a notes app on your phone or the good old trusted notebook and pen, it is important that you document the ideas. Your brain automatically registers things deeper when you write them down

4. Travel/Go Sightseeing - doesn’t have to be expensive, doesn’t have to be distant, a simple change of scenery for a small window does wonders

See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil © Down Di Road

5. Relax - How many times have we been minding our business, taking a shower, or just casually walking and then boom an idea hits our brain waves out of nowhere.

HERE’S AN IDEA

An international theme park has a ‘20-steps’ concept that helps manage the trash for its facilities. For the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the attraction, individuals should be no more than 20 steps in varying directions from a trash can, which means two things:

1. every visitor should have a trash can in sight throughout the commute

2. the probability of littering is curbed drastically

My idea is to propose that every major public square, park or market should have a trash can every 20 steps to help reduce the amount of trash the cities and streets face. I don’t want to implement the idea, just pitch it to the persons who can assist; private sector or government. Now that’s Idea Sex, and I didn’t even break a sweat.

Sharing in a goal scoring moment. © C. Anderson - RBC Photoworks

SERVICE AND INNOVATION

Coming up with the idea is one thing, but where do you want the idea to go? How far do you want your idea to reach? Ideas are the cultivation of processes to improve human experiences, they create hallmarks of culture,and build brands that influence companies and lifestyle. Everything we see and interact with, everyday, was someone’s idea, and they decided to act by sharing that idea with the rest of us.

All your ideas are linked to your superpower - your imagination. You have a gift, the ability to conceive thoughts and convert them into actionable and tangible things that can shape your personal space, your workplace, your community and even the world. That’s one of the amazing things about being human; ideas are a part of your DNA, it is woven into your subconscious and can be executed only how you have envisioned it. Your best life is the one you create, and within that creation are your ideas.

Own it