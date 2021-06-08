This is how music can help you achieve mindfulness

Most of us are so overloaded mentally – with work that needs to be done, financial stresses, strains on relationships and everything in between – that we rarely get a minute to ourselves to clear our minds.

It’s one of the reasons the psychological process of mindfulness has risen in popularity in recent years. Described as the art of paying attention to yourself in the present moment - your emotions, thoughts, surroundings, senses, and acknowledging them - busy, time-poor millennials are finally taking some time to themselves to quiet their minds.

But mindfulness is an acquired skill. After all, how difficult is it to empty your mind when it’s been doing cartwheels for months on end? But as Rich Lucano , Creative Director, and Mary Hoang , Founder and Head Psychologist, of Sydney mindfulness studio The Indigo Project explain, they’ve found a way for mindfulness to become a little easier to achieve – with music.

“Mindfulness is essentially connecting with our senses, so listening to music on purpose and undistracted is a perfect demonstration of being mindful. Music really provides that easy access point for people to focus on,” says Hoang. “Anything could be done mindfully, but when people are first typically coming in to learn meditation, they’re asked to focus on their breath. But when we really understand that mindfulness is about connecting to the sense, what we do at The Indigo Project is use music to connect people to their sense of hearing – and it’s really accessible and provides people with a really good anchor to latch onto.”

It’s not just something the team have devised on their own either – there are loads of scientific studies that point to music being the perfect bridge between yourself and your emotions. It’s part of why the perfect, upbeat song can lift your mood from good to great – and the perfect sad song can make you feel worse when you’re already feeling down.

Hoang continues, “Research shows that listening to pleasant music is an effective stress-reducer. You can reduce bloodflow to a part of the brain, which we call the amygdala, known as the fear centre of the brain, so when we listen to music that we like, it can reduce the production of the stress hormone cortisol and increase happy hormones and chemicals like dopamine, which makes you feel happy and calm and turn on all the learning centres of the brain.

“It’s easier to be with the music and sound than with the thoughts in your head; it’s more pleasurable. As little as a pair of good headphones and some music, you can kind of create a cocoon for yourself in the chaos that surrounds you – music really helps you create that personal mindful sanctuary.”

Traditionally, musical meditation aids have been new-age, tinkling electronic sounds or the sounds of the natural environment, but Lucano and Hoang believe that mindfulness can be achieved with ambient, contemporary and modern music, too. It’s for this reason they play albums from artists like Sigur Rós, Bertie Blackman, Olafur Arnalds, Brian Eno and Max Richter during their Listen Up mindfulness sessions.

Hoang says, “The types of albums and artists that we’ve been using are like, Mark Pritchard, Nicholas Jaar, Sigur Rós… we wanna bring good music to people and give them that experience, beyond what people might traditionally relate meditation and mindfulness to, which is really kind of boring and spiritual and not really what we wanted to associate with.”

Lucano adds, “Minimal and ambient music has been very popular lately, especially the hypnotic segments of those genres. I think [it’s] because they allow us the space to let us bring our guards down a bit so that we can be in the moment. They give us a bit of anchor in the present while giving us a bit of space for our mind to explore. That can come from the comfort of repetition, or gentle swells, or finding that sort of space within the music.

“What we’ve found is that music that essentially is a metaphor of the landscape and its ups and downs - that kind of mirror human emotions - tend to be more appealing to the modern listener than the [traditional] panpipes and the singing.”

The pair are particularly intrigued by Sydney’s upcoming Red Bull Music Academy Weekender event, Talk To The Breeze , featuring Japanese composer and percussionist Midori Takada. The renowned musician’s 1983 record, Through The Looking Glass, is commonly regarded as an ambient masterpiece, and as such is a perfect album to help achieve mindfulness.

“There are parts of [Takada’s] music that are quite immediate and actually force us to be present, like we don’t have a choice. It’s so hypnotic and her Steve Reich-like drum patterns, they really demand your attention and they kind of juxtapose with these gentle synths and flutes,” posits Lucano. “In those instances, when you’re going into those experiences, it’s really important that you surrender and that’s going to help you basically be more mindful.”

Lucano and Hoang have also found that while any sort of music can be used to harness one’s emotions, music without lyrics may work better to help with concentration.

“We’re really inquisitive animals, and we just want to figure everything out and it’s hard to switch our brains off,” Lucano says. “So you can absolutely listen to lyrical music mindfully but it can kind of serve as a distraction to people sometimes, as words can start to trigger thoughts, and memories, and set you off down the rabbit hole. On that point, our minds can’t help but want to predict things: when is the next chorus? When’s the next line? When’s the next drop? All of that can take us away from the present as there’s this constant anticipation of what’s coming next, which is kind of contradictory to the concept of mindfulness which is about being in the present.”

Sometimes, their clients are so wrapped up in the present while in these sessions, they actually feel a huge, intense release of emotions, often culminating in tears, epiphanies or addressing their bottled grief.

“We listened to the Bing & Ruth record No Home Of The Mind, and what we found with that was as a group, the shared experience was that for many people it was very cathartic, they were made to deal with things in this safe space that maybe they hadn’t,” Lucano remembers.

Lucano and Hoang suggest that when attending Takada’s Talk To The Breeze event, to go in there ready to let go.

“Midori’s music has this incredible ability to kind of transport you,” Lucano says. “What’s so unique about this event is that it’s really rare that we’re able to be physically transported - for the landscape to be how the artist intended us to feel within that work.

“Based on what I understand about this event, she’s using Middle Head as the inspiration for a new work and her music is already this distillation of nature and culture into this hypnotic, trance-like form, so this event is really unique in the sense that it’s this complete immersion into her work. So in terms of mindfulness, to really be able to appreciate all elements of that, it’s a really unique opportunity.”

Midori’s music has this incredible ability to kind of transport you. Rich Lucano Hoang suggests, “Build a connection with the senses. Like really SEE what’s around you. All the different smells, [it’s about] just opening up and really going beyond the judgement of what you hear and really listen as if you’re listening for the first time. “I would really suggest people to get off their phones. Turn their phones off. Just tell your buddies you’re going off the radar, and leave the chit-chat of how it was to after the event. Go in with no expectations too; go in with an attitude of openness and curiosity, two big tenets of mindfulness which can help people really immerse themselves into an experience.” Midori Takada will lead an ambient journey among the ruins of Middle Head Fortifications in Sydney Harbour National Park as part of Red Bull Music Academy Weekender on Friday, 1 September. For more information on Red Bull Music Academy Weekender, head here .