¡Check out the Red Bull VCA Watch Party 2019!
To all the fans of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo...we have a tremendous surprise!
Almost 18 months after our last version of Red Bull VCA, we became nostalgic and this Friday 12th we will releasing an unpublished format of one of the most traditional bicycle races in Chile. It is the first “Watch Party”, a format where fans of the event will be able to relive the transmission of the latest version and will feature the live participation of the 15 pilots who during their confinement lent themselves to tell about their experience in Valparaíso and analyze their performance .
The program, which lasts about an hour, will be hosted by the 2013 Red Bull VCA champion and former world top ten of the UCI circuit, the Colombian Marcelo Gutiérrez, who will be together with the director of the Montenbaik Enduro national championship, Eduardo de Solminihac. Both presenters will share with the pilots to reveal unpublished details about the race and relive the edition that featured the accident that the Czech Tomas Slavík had in the last descent and that ended up crowning the Chilean Pedro Ferreira, as the winner of the competition.
With his victory, Ferreira cut a bad streak of six years in which no Chilean managed to proclaim himself as the King of the Port and with his 2 minutes and 50 seconds entered the history of the most important bicycle event in Chile and South America.
Join Ferreira, Slavik and the rest of the riders who participated in the 2019 Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo edition from 11:00 hrs this Friday on the Red Bull site or on the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel.
Also check out the best moments from Red Bull VCA 2019
Pedro Ferreira's winning run