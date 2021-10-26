Cautiion Flexx © Alvin Whyte

1. What is your dancer's name? If there is a story behind it, let us know. In high school, I began dancing and I was doing contortion and one of my classmates called me Flexible and the name Flexx stuck and I liked the name, so it became my dance name. The Cautiion is from my dance crew, the Cautiion crew.

2. How old are you? I am 24 years old.

3. What country are you from and where are you living now? I’m from Jamaica, born and raised and now I live in Portmore City.

4. When did you start dancing and how? My brother was a dancer, and I watched him dance and I started to learn and then I went on the internet and learned even more and discovered, and fell in love with dancing.

5. What has shaped your style of dance? The way I work my flow, I love smooth music because my flow is very smooth. I like to groove to the music.

6. Are you part of a dance crew? What is the name of your crew? I am apart of a dance crew called Team Cautiion.

7. Do you have a dance community and how did you build it? Yea, I’m apart of a crew as well as the Dancehall community.

8. What sorts of styles do you train and how did they evolve into the sort of dance you specialize in today? Ballet, Folk, Dancehall of course, Hip-Hop, Crumping, contortion, salsa, bachata, and more. It makes me a versatile dancer for sure.

9. Is there any styles of dance that you want to learn? Afrobeats. I’ve done afro-beats, but I want to learn it from the originators, and Break Dancing, I have zero break dancing skills.

10. Are any dancers who inspire you? Dancers such as Ian Eastwood, Kidda the Great, Les Twins, Astii Xclusiv, Pancho Cautiion, any dancer from Dragon House.

11. What’s your favorite genre of music to dance to? Anything with a strong beat and good flow, that’s my kind of music. Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Trap, Afrobeats.

12. What styles of dance is most popular in your country? Dancehall is definitely the most popular, followed by Hip Hop.

13. What does the history of dance and culture look like in your country? If you do research in Dancehall you can see all the changes in the moves and the style but not only that but also in the lifestyle of the genre. You can see the moves getting more intricate and complicated to match the change in the music and how it sounds.

14. What are some of your notable career highlights (big performances, choreography work for artists, dancing on tour, etc)? My Damian Marley Traffic Jam video went viral locally and abroad, it’s pretty cool. If you check out my page you can see the video, we are dressed as rastas. I’ve done some great work with videos with Vybz Kartel, I helped to choreograph Silver Tongue Devil with Shenseea and Masego with local dancer Kimiko Versatile, in 2014 we got nominated for best dance group. In 2018 I performed in New York for Guyana’s Independence Celebration and more.

15. Who are some of the biggest artists you’ve worked with? Masego, Shenseea, Mystic Marley, Buju Banton and H.E.R

16. Are there any obstacles or adversities you’ve had to face on your dance journey / career that you feel comfortable talking about? It definitely would be starting out as a dancer and not being paid adequately or at all, being paid with exposure from businesses. It’s hard because as a dancer your body is your tool and you need funds to sustain it, so not getting paid is unacceptable and definitely a challenge.

17. What do you do outside of dancing, do you have any other passions? I do video editing and photography. I also have other things I’m interested in and I’m also a dance fitness instructor.

18. What are some of the biggest competitions you’ve competed in? 2018 Taste of Korea, and dance battle Chicago, I didn’t enter actually a friend submitted my entry behind my back and I made it to the finals anyway.

19. What does dance mean to you? Dancing for me is mind, body and soul. It’s my everything. It’s my best friend, my lover, my everything. Even when I’m not dancing, I am making videos, or watching them or editing dance videos. All my life is just dance.

20. What do you like about Red Bull Dance Your Style, what does it mean to compete in a global scale? What makes it so special ? It definitely tests your versatility and how good you are on the spot. How well you can react, if you’re a studio dancer and used to choreography it tests how well you can do when you’re not in those settings. You see what your body does when it doesn’t have a plan, how connected you are to the beat and your body. It means a lot. It means a whole lot, because I’m going up against some really good dancers, some who I even admire. It’s scary but in a good way, in a “I really want to go!” kinda way.

21. What does winning Red Bull Dance Your Style in your country mean to you? It means a lot to me, it shows that all my years of training and hard work paid off. I don’t think I’m the best but I think I’m among the best.

22. What makes street dance relevant in today’s mainstream world? I think street dance is very relevant because it’s not that a music studio doesn’t have soul, but the streets is the realness, the lifestyle the flavour. It comes with a lot of heart and soul and that’s why it’s so important, it gives emotions and truth to the whole thing.

23. Have you ever started a dancer trend? Yes for sure, maybe not locally but internationally I’ve created dance steps that have set trends.

24. How has music shaped your style of dance? I’m still learning about music and musicality. Music has a big impact on my style of dance and the way I move and perform and move my body. I don’t think I move the same way twice to any song.

25. How has fashion influenced your style on stage? I’m not really a fashion person, but know that if I’m comfortable in what I’m wearing, I’m going to be a beast! Once I have the confidence then I believe I’m the shit.

26. Do/did you have a mentor. If yes, who? In High School my mentor was Baby Ice, he’s a dancer now, another guy called Sam, Crowta and Ashanie.

27. Who would you like to meet in a battle at Red Bull Dance Your Style? The Les Twins for sure! Definitely the Les Twins, even though they don’t do the same dance style, I do Dancehall and they do Hip Hop but I think the styles are similar and it would be a good mash up to see who’s best.

28. Did you find you fame primarily online or offline? I got my fame primarily offline. People knew me from high school, when I used to dance in the street or in the bus park after school. People knew me before Instagram and then Instagram followed.

We're excited to see what Flexx will do in South Africa! Let's give him some love! Follow him on Instagram @cautiion_flexx