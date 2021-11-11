There’s no denying that in this side of the Caribbean we have been hearing more and more afro with singers like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido having big hits with top dancehall artistes like Popcaan, Beenie Man and Damian Marley. The sound blends with our natural rhythm which is why afro dance has become increasingly popular locally along with the music.
Flexx Caution has been teaching dance since 2018, starting out by teaching pool aerobics to guests at the hotel he worked at. He later added dance moves to the exercises to sprinkle in his own unique flair.
Since then, he’s stuck with dance as exercise.
My favorite thing about being a dance fitness instructor is that I get a free fitness class for myself”.
Flexx encourages everyone to jump into a dance fitness class as anyone can do it, once they’ve got a sense of rhythm. He says “It’s great exercise disguised as fun, and it can be done anywhere at any time.” He also stressed the importance of warming up before you get down on the dance floor to avoid injury.
Always remember to stretch and warm-up it’s very vital so you don’t strain or tear muscles. It’s still a workout and we have to take care of the body since fitness is all about the body.
If you haven’t been convinced to try an afro dance class yet, then check out this mix and get afro dance fit! It's 16 minutes of heart pumping music featuring some of the baddest in Afro music right now!
Flexx Cautiion will be at the World Championships in South Africa, but if you can enjoy your own Dance Sessions with the Champion by checking out his videos on @bodybykurt or @bbkfitfest on Instagram, or booking a private class.