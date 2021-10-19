The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition took a crazy twist for 2021 and went online! The competition brought together 16 amazing dancers from across the island, 12 men and 4 woman who left their hearts on the mat as they battled for four rounds from the local online auditions.
Selected by Pancho the 2018 Dance Your Style Champion, Maria Hitchens lecturer at Edna Manley and International dancer Raddy Rich, the contestants were Wayne Richards, Nick Blazzaz, Barbie K, Chin Flame, Flexx Cautiion, Jaychin Xqlusive, Rushelle Malcolm, J Nova, Skitta star, Hannah, A-Grade, HD Boss, Astii Xqlusiv, Oneil The Great ,Joel Immortal and Maya who went all out and brought the heat!
The round opened to LaaLee's Move. The dancers moved all of Jamaica with their stylish moves and high energy. After voting for 24 hours, the group of 16 went to a group of 8 who were just as hungry to get closer to the finals.
For Jamaican dancers dancehall is a must, but the quarter final round was dedicated to Hip-Hop and the dancers all had something to prove! The tree shaking had begun as the dancers dared to be original and showcase their versatility and talent.
The dancing got hotter and by the time we got to the semi-finals we had a diverse mix with one female Ultimate Hannah standing among the men ready to battle it out with Chin Flame, Cautiion Flexx and Oneil The Great finishing out the round. Taking it to Reggae Fusion the dancers battled to Papaya by Conkarah. With smooth moves and graceful steps the dancers won over the audience with this fun track!
But there can only be one and after three rounds, it was time to choose a champion. The final battle was between Oneil The Great and Cautiion Flexx. Both dancers went hard to Ding Dong's Yo Pull Up. Jamaica had to pull up and vote as both dancers gave it all their energy! Even Ding Dong was impressed with the dancers and their passion!
The votes came for both dancers who truly gave it their all! In a sea of blue and red hearts, one dancer won above all. After carefully counting the votes, Cautiion Flexx was crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 Champion!
"This isn't my first competition but I definitely know that I can give it my all and bring it home for Jamaica. The other countries need to watch out, Flexx is coming."
Let's give it up to Flexx and all the contestants who participated! See you in South Africa for the World Championship!