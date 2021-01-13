DJ Narity's Top Dancehall Hits of 2020 review
© Red Bull Jamaica
2020 was a big year in Dancehall music and DJ Narity has his top songs from a truly iconic year!
Published on
2020 was another great year for Dancehall music with many new players coming on the scene, a few big hits from some of our faves as well as some new and exciting collaborations. Here's a list of songs that DJ Narity thinks are the stand out for 2020!
On the list is Shenseea who wowed fans with her versatility and sweet vocals. Her song "Lighter" with Taurus Riley went viral in 2020 and everyone remembers the challenge on TikTok and Instagram. The video has amassed over 35 million views on Youtube! Check it out below.
Ding Dong kept us dancing in 2020 and his song Gweh and the dance created by Desha Ravers went viral with Love & Hip Hop NYC star Safaree & his wife Erica Mena participating in the online viral challenge for this catchy dance tune. Check it out below.
Definitely one of the most controversial tracks of the year was from Dexta Daps with his single Breaking News. The song broke the airwaves and with over 7 million views on Youtube for the streams. Check it out here!
With a banger for 2020 upcoming Grammy award winning artiste Koffee gave us "Lockdown" a love tale suitable for 2020.
We had a great year in dancehall and the songs definitely had us feeling a groove. In no particular order here is the rest of the list! Check it out and tell us if you agree!
- - Unda Vibes - Tommy Lee Sparta
- - SideChick Song - Shenseea
- - Oh Lawd - Stylo G
- - Ray Gad - Dane Ray
- - Leader - Masicka ft Dexta Daps
- - Lighter - Tarrus Riley & Shenseea
- - Gweh - Ding Dong
- - Dem Gal Ya Wicked - Nvasion
- - Nah Fi Like - Alkaline
- - Lockdown - Koffee
- - Yamabella - Shaneil Muir
- - Breaking News - Dexta Daps
- - Loco (Remix) - Sasco, Bounty & Kabaka
- - Yeng - Intence
- - Inside - Ding Dong
- - Rags To Riches - TeeJay
- - Honda (Remix) - Twani Price & Skillibeng
- - Twist & Turn - Popcaan ft Drake & PartyNextDoor
We have reggae coming up and you don't want to miss it! Check out more of DJ Narity on the radio or here.