Explore Jamaica's Highest Mountain Range and Peak!
Above the clouds looking majestic the Blue & Johncrow Mountains are home to unique wildlife, experiences and more!
The Blue & Johncrow Mountains stand tall as the highest point in Jamaica. Covering the span of four parishes the mountain range is the home to unique flora and fauna as well as offers lots for adventures. The location was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.
If you're willing to drive for a hour from the heart of Kingston, you can access the national park and forest which can be seen from the coast. The drive is breathtaking, taking you on a winding journey through the hills towards the national park and reservation.
Once you get to the park, you can set up a campfire, rent a log cabin and go for hikes to discover one of the many natural springs and streams the mountain hides in her lush vegetation and deep underbrush. If you're a little more adventurous opt for an ATV or Dirt Bike and take on one of the many trails that will lead you through the mountains towards the peak.
For your next adventure, pack some food, Red Bull Energy Drink and water, grab your hiking boots and leave the city behind and explore the lush cool hills of the Blue Mountain Range. Don't forget to pack a light jacket, it tends to be cold standing at over 2000 ft above sea level. Check out the the views and see for yourself!
