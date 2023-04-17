Fit Fiyah: Wiiings Fi Di Road

We collaborated with Yah Suh Fitness for their annual carnival fitness series ‘Fit Fiyah’ to get feters ready for the road! We caught up with Yah Suh Fitness owner Shani McGraham-Shirley and our long standing Friend of Red Bull, Latonya Style (world renowned dancer, choreographer and instructor) to hear about the energy and inspiration behind this highly-anticipated dance fitness series!

1. What is the concept behind the Fit Fiyah Series?

Shani: Fit Fiyah is a 90 minute fitness class with rotating instructors. We have Fit Fiyah Soca, Dancehall vs. Soca, Fusion (Afrobeats, Dancehall, Latin & Soca) and Yoga Flow. The magic is in the instructors, each of their unique teaching styles and the flow of this holistic experience.

2. What makes the Fit Fiyah Series a unique experience?

Shani: Zumba was my introduction to fitness. I fell in love with dance fitness… the movement, the music, the fun vibe. Adding dancehall and soca to my classes and increasing the intensity brought the crowd! I then brought more instructors onto my studio schedule and loved the diversity of their classes. Each had a different flavour and a different style. I figured, if it is nice with 2 or 3 of us, can you imagine 7, 8, 9 or 10 rotating?! The magic about Fit Fiyah is the diversity of the instructors. It’s not about 1 person… It's the TEAM.

Latonya: Exactly! All that, plus we’re outdoors, we have fresh air, live DJ playing our authentic Afro and Caribbean tunes and a handful of the best dance fitness instructors Jamaica has to offer?! What more could anyone want!

3. Why is a fit lifestyle important, even outside of Carnival and Soca season?

Latonya: Carnival is a time when everyone wants to be in our best shape, workout more to prepare our bodies and have energy for the Road March and look and feel our best in our costumes. But we should really aim to maintain consistency year round.

Shani: At the end of the day, we have one body to serve us. We don’t get do overs, this is it. When you put that into perspective, you realise that our bodies are fragile and should be handled with care. Once we do, and do so consistently, it will serve us well.

4. The Red Bull tagline is ‘Red Bull Gives You Wiiings’ - what does this mean to you, and how can we associate this with the series?

Latonya: Redbull gave me Wiiings - figuratively speaking. I’ve gotten so many opportunities working with my Red Bull family. The opportunity to fly to visit a country on my bucket list and represent and support Jamaica at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition. The stamina I get when I drink Red Bull before teaching my dance classes, and the focus it gives me to prepare my playlists and routines for my sessions.

Shani: And for me, I should be the face of Red Bull with this tagline! I know how to go harder and harder. For me it means ‘go big or go home’. Once the music turns on, my alter ego comes out and we truly fly. With Red Bull on board, Fit Fiyah will certainly take FLIGHT!