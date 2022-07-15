1. What is your dancer's name? Tell us the story behind it.

My name is Joel Immortal , the name was derived from my dance group's name which is ‘Active Immortals’. For us immortal stands for living forever; never dying or decaying. That is the impact I always want to leave in the world with dancing.

2. How old are you?

I am 25 years old.

3. What part of Jamaica are you from?

I am from Old Harbour in St. Catherine.

4. What is your favourite style of dance?

My favourite style of dance is the locally derived, dancehall but, I love all dance styles in the world and I do try to be very versatile.

5. What is your favourite old style Jamaican dance move?

I have a few, I like the Bogle, Zip It Up and Willie Bounce.

6. What is your favourite new style Jamaican dance move?

Thumbs Up, of course, you know I have to drop that one in there as I am the creator and I’m really proud of it. I also love Stir Fry, Dirt Bounce, New Dip and Leggo Di Bird They each have a unique energy.

7. At what age did you begin dancing and how did you get started?

I don't really have a specific age at which I started dancing because I can't remember myself without it. Dance has always been a part of my life since the day I was born.

8. Where did your love for dance come from?

My love for dance came from two places - within me and from my dad. He is a music lover and singer, so I think that's where my love for dancing came from. Music has always been a passion in my family and dancing was the art form that spoke to me.

9. What contributed to your love for dance?

My family, friends and my dance team - Active Immortals.

10. What does dance mean to you?

Dancing means the world to me. Dance is love, joy, fun. It is my focus and my strength. Dance is my freedom and it is the way I live. I dance to live and I live to dance, that's how deep its meaning is to me.

11. What do you see as your purpose in the dance industry?

My love for dancing led me to this career path. I believe my purpose in the dance industry is to set another generation free, so things can be better for them in comparison to how things were for us. I hope to inspire and motivate and show them that it's more than what meets the eyes but you can live your life from it.

12. Who are your local and international dance role models and why?

Locally, I would say Bogle, because he was the first dancehall dancer to put us on the map with his dancing. He impacted the world and I consider him our dancing legend. Along with Shelly Belly, I grew up watching him dancing. He's always full of energy and expression and his talent shows the deep love for what he's doing. Internationally, I would say Michael Jackson and the Les Twins.

13. Do you have a dance mentor? If yes, who? And how have they impacted you?

Yes I did but he passed away. My teammate Ninja Immortal has also always encouraged me since I was a child and still to this day. He inspires me through all I have learnt from him and he is always pushing me to exceed my limits so that I can reach the greatest of my abilities.

14. Why do you think that dance is an important part of Jamaican culture?

I think it is important because it's our way of living. When you think of Jamaica you think of dancehall, dancing and our music. It has contributed to where our culture is and has caused many people to travel here eager to learn and be a part of it.

15. Why are competitions and platforms like this important to bring Jamaican culture and Dancehall to the world?

It is important because they bring awareness to the culture, promote it and help us reach different audiences and grow the community. The more people that recognize dancehall, the more opportunities we will have.

16. What impact do you hope you will make on Jamaica’s dance industry and community?

I am hoping to change the way people view dancing. Dancing is not just a hobby, it is life and livelihood. I want people to be able to see that it can be your full time job and it can bring you great things. Just like any other job it has its challenges and rewards and should be recognized as a professional career.

17. What are your hopes coming out of this competition?

I want to leave an impact. My goal when I dance is to portray joy and fun, I hope that people can see that from me. This competition can also help me to promote myself. I have always dreamed of travelling to share my passion with the world and to touch people's heart, soul and mind with it!

18. Are you a part of a dance crew? What’s the name of it and can you tell us a little about it?

I am a part of Active Immortals, the group was established in 2014. There are 8 members in the group and we strive to have fun and encourage easy energy that will make the world dance!

19. What are some of your notable career highlights? (big performances, choreography work for artists, dancing on tour etc.)

I have been a Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) big stage winner and school winner as well as Boom Badda Don second place contestant in 2016, finals winner 2017 and singles winner in 2018. I have worked with Sanjay, Shaggy, Ding Dong, Rebel, Latonya Style, Richie Campbell, Elephant Man, Spice, Konshens and Gage.

20. What genre of music has the greatest impact on your style of dance?

The music genres that have the greatest impact on me are Dancehall, Reggae, Ska, Rocksteady, Afro, Hip hop and Afro house.

21. Have you ever started a dancer trend or created a dance move or choreography? How did it make you feel seeing others perform it?

I have created a lot of moves that have made their way around the world, most recognized right now would be Thumbs Up! Seeing people do moves I have created brings me an overwhelming feeling. As I see them feel the same joy and happiness I felt when I created the move is the best feeling.

22. Have you had any challenges on your dance journey? What do you think could be improved or changed about the industry of dance in Jamaica?

Dancehall is often taken advantage of and it does have a huge influence on today's music and dance industry all without getting the recognition it deserves. I believe that as dancers and creators in the dancehall community, we need to continue on the path we are going on now, standing up for our culture and continuing to support each other and staying together as a unit.