Producer YoungPow's List of 5 of the most ICONIC Reggae/Dancehall Songs

Sean ‘Young Pow’ Diedrick is a triple threat: musician, producer and songwriter who is originally from Orange Hill, Brown’s Town - found in the parish of Saint Ann. He got his start in music as the church musician in the district he grew up in and then moved on to becoming the resident keyboard player in a hotel on Jamaica’s north coast. He then attended the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts and after a year there, went to play in Grammy-winning artist Damian Marley’s band. He is still the keyboard player for Marley for over 15 years ; during this time he worked on several tracks including the double Grammy-winning ‘Welcome to Jamrock’ and the ‘Mind Control’ Album by Stephen Marley. After spending several years working with Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley especially on his Latest album, Stony Hill,