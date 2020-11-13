Producer YoungPow's List of 5 of the most ICONIC Reggae/Dancehall Songs
Every one has one song that changed everything you knew about music when you heard it! Here's Grammy Producer YoungPow's list of ICONIC Reggae & Dancehall Songs
Sean ‘Young Pow’ Diedrick is a triple threat: musician, producer and songwriter who is originally from Orange Hill, Brown’s Town - found in the parish of Saint Ann. He got his start in music as the church musician in the district he grew up in and then moved on to becoming the resident keyboard player in a hotel on Jamaica’s north coast. He then attended the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts and after a year there, went to play in Grammy-winning artist Damian Marley’s band. He is still the keyboard player for Marley for over 15 years ; during this time he worked on several tracks including the double Grammy-winning ‘Welcome to Jamrock’ and the ‘Mind Control’ Album by Stephen Marley. After spending several years working with Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley especially on his Latest album, Stony Hill,
Sean ' YoungPow ' Diedrick is now reveling in the album's ever-increasing success, and 2017 Best Reggae Album Grammy award win. Holding production credits for ‘R.O.A.R’, ‘Time Travel’ and ‘Autumn Leaves’, YoungPow has been reaping well-deserved recognition for his contribution to the musically masterful LP. He also considers himself fortunate to have experienced the work of Jamaica’s biggest producers: King Jammy, Dave Kelly, John John, Stephen Marley and more. In fact, it was during his time of working alongside these greats that propelled him to produce his own records from his label ‘Young Pow Production’ - which is home to numerous productions for artists like Sean Paul, Shaggy, Damian Marley, Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, Popcaan, Mavado, Chronixx and more.
We got to sit down with YoungPow and get a list of 5 songs in Dancehall that changed the way game forever and why! Tell us if you agree with his list below, and check out these iconic reggae sounds.
1. Bam Bam - Sister Nancy // To this day it has that captivating sound. Her vocals on that warm analog sounding riddim I think is one of the ingredients for it being so massive.
2. Murder She Wrote - Chaka Demus and Pliers // This is the sound of Sly and Robbie, musical geniuses. This track was a big hit in the UK.
3. Dancehall Queen - Chevelle Franklyn feat. Beenie Man // Another Sly And Robbie. A perfect Collab, vocal styles at work on this track.
4. Showtime Riddim - Dave Kelly// This riddim stands in it’s own lane. Dave kelly is a genius, to the best of my knowledge there was nothing of its sound and style when it was released. Hardcore Dancehall.
5. Diwali Riddim. Steven ‘Lenky‘ Marsden // This was massive, and influenced a lot of Pop songs to this day. The style of Diwali could be heard in Pop Star Rihanna’s first single ‘Pon de Replay‘
