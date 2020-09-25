Rising rapper Bakersteez talks about bringing hip-hop to the streets of Jamaica.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a junglist or dub-head, two-stepper or two-tone fan, you’ll know that Jamaica’s influence on music is almighty. The Rock may only boast a population of just under two million, but its sounds have long floated down its shimmering waters to studios abroad.

Sometimes, though, the tides flow both ways. New documentary OUTDEH ( showing now on Red Bull TV ) is a rich look at Kingston’s new generation of creatives, exploring how US crazes like surfing and skating have made their way, through glossy magazines and social media, into nascent, homegrown subcultures.

OUTDEH: Bakersteez

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch unmissable action on all your devices! Get the app here.

Rap is one of them. While it’s true that the likes of Kingston-born selector DJ Kool Herc formed hip-hop’s sound in The Bronx back in the 70s, Jamaica is more well-known for its reggae and dancehall than producing rappers.

That’s starting to change. Bakersteez , one of the film’s three protagonists, is the toast of Kingston right now, gaining a cult following for his part-trap, patois-infused tunes. He broke onto the scene in 2016 with Kush & Kologne, before recently ticking-off collabs with the likes of Popcaan and Sizzla .

Talking over Zoom, he remembers starting out. "After my first project, after doing a couple of stage shows, I was like ‘This is a vibe’, you get me," he says. "It was just something that felt good."

It’d be squinting at the history books to claim that no one was doing rap before in Jamaica. The likes of half-namesake Five Steez , say, was starting to experiment in a similar way a decade ago. This Steezy, though, is adamant that it was US rap rather than anything closer to home that influenced him. "I listen to rap music, like I’m talking about Lil Wayne and Future and 50 Cent . Them people... I didn’t know who Five Steez was or nobody was, I just knew who I was."

Studying in Miami and later Hollywood brought more of this US sound to his headphones. But he was tuned into the sound long before. "I was listening to it while I was still in Kingston," he remembers. "While I was in prep school before I went away. That was the stuff I used to watch on MTV. I always had cable, so those are the things that caught my attention."

For many, this direction of airwaves, soundwaves and ocean waves seems new. It’s often US and European artists tapping into Jamaica’s collective headphones, rather than the other way round. Earlier this year, Drake was called out by dancehall legend Mavado for appropriating Jamaican culture (three years after Sean Paul did the same), while the UK’s bass music, from drill to afrobeats, continues to follow a Jamaica-inspired continuum.

Bakersteez © Louis Josek

Bakersteez, though, welcomes this global collaboration. "It’s always been like that. American youths have always taken Jamaican songs – we've always been mixing the songs." It’s just the scale, for him, that’s changed. "Now it’s on a massive scale – I saw Jamaican artists work with hip-hop artists back when I was in prep school... but it’s on a massive scale."

If you’re influenced by different cultures and want to incorporate different music, why not? Bakersteez

This musical melting-pot, for Steez, isn’t intrinsically right or wrong, it just is. "Really and truly, I don’t think it’s something you can think about being good or bad," he says. "It’s just happening – you can’t help it, just work with it." For him, an exchange of sounds leads to richer music. "You have to grow and if you’re influenced by different cultures and want to incorporate different music, why not? Who’s to say you can’t do this because you’re from here. I don’t really believe in that culture vulture stuff."

It’s this kind of eclectic playlist, this embrace of globalisation, that galvanises his next moves. "I feel like as long as it’s not full-on pirating, the more influence and the more genres that artists listen to, it makes their music way better to me." Evolution is key, too. "If I listen to an artist that’s doing the same damn thing over and over I’m like, alright, what’s new?"

This worldly worldview keeps things fresh. A highlight of OUTDEH sees Steezy perform his first shows abroad as part of a mini tour of Japan, bringing back sonic souvenirs of his journeys. "Japan was the first different country I performed in. They don’t even speak English. To see them connect with your music, that’s one of the greatest feelings." Japan, of course, also has its own underground US-inspired rap scene fronted by the likes of Kohh and JJJ . Once again, though, it works both ways – would Afrika Bambaataa have made his electro without Yellow Magic Orchestra ’s Rap Phenomena?

Bakersteez © Louis Josek

Musical influences were previously imported via magazines or touring artists, cable TV or breakdancing videos. Now, the unstoppable rise of social media has supercharged this process. "Social media forces you to grow very quickly," Bakersteez says. "If this person is 21 at that time with that car, you yourself is saying ‘Like, I’m 21, I should be driving this type of car as well.'"

For Bakersteez, it’s led to a new wave of young Jamaicans connected by collective ambition. "There’s a lot of people that started the same time that I started," he says. "They’re younger than me too. Maybe they are trying to see how far I’m taking it and see if they can do it as well." From reggae star Koffee to Ms. Melanin singer Charly Black , the island is continuing to nurture sheer raw talent, albeit still few delving into hip-hop.

Even if Bakersteez is keen on doing things his own way, he’s ready to lay the foundations for future artists. "You have a man do something and then he’ll probably be successful from it, then you’ll have the next man follow and put his own twist on it... That’s life." It’s a tough climb to the top, especially when your genre is underrepresented. But it helps, as he puts it, when you’re building "stepping stones".

I would love to tour the world. That’s my dream right now... Even if just to tour the world one whole time! Bakersteez

He soon qualifies this to a "stepping ladder". It’s this ambition that makes him a true maverick, at the vanguard of a burgeoning scene, but still always looking for inspiration.

No doubt he’ll keep doing it his own way, as he has done from day dot to now. But there’s a strong sense that others will soon ascend the steps he’s placed down, both in Jamaica and across the globe. No man – even Bakersteez – is an island, after all.

OUTDEH is available to watch on Red Bull TV now . Check out the trailer in the player below.