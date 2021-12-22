LaroDon whose given name is Oral Gayle is a Jamaican born U.S based rapper that has been making waves within the local music industry with hits like P’s and Q’s and Roadman Trap. Having spent his formal years in Jamaica, LaroDon attests to having attended Kingston College and Wolmer's Boys School after which he migrated, completing his schooling at the New York City based Lower East Side Preparatory High School.
Speaking to his relationship with music, LaroDon explains that he has always loved music. However, fearing his style of music [Trap] would not be appreciated by a Jamaican audience, LaroDon procrastinated releasing music. This fear was silenced with the active effort by Don, however, with his new approach to his career in 2020. ‘’I believe my career really took off in August of 2020 when I decided I was going to dedicate myself to my music.’’
New music:
LaroDon stated when asked about his upcoming single No Designer. The track which is produced by Noel Blackwood [Cawtion Yellowtape] is the lead single from LaroDon’s upcoming project which boasts a 10 track playlist with songs like Save My Soul, No Designer, First Day featuring Rude Jerms and others.
With the newly identified confidence in his musical career, LaroDon is ready to take over both the local and international spaces. This confidence is captured as he shared that he feels his time spent living in both Jamaica and the United States has exposed him to two different cultures. LaroDon believes that this exposure gives him an edge over other artiste as his music captures the different sounds of both cultures allowing his music to stand out.
Regarding the future of his career, LaroDon hopes to continue putting out bangers and even a couple collaborations. Naming international acts like Drake, LaroDon seeks to continue pushing his musical career, bridging the gap between the Rap/Trap culture of the U.S and Jamaican Dancehall all while establishing himself as a Jamaican rapper.
Follow LaroDon on Instagram here.