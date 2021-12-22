Speaking to his relationship with music,

explains that he has always loved music. However, fearing his style of music [Trap] would not be appreciated by a Jamaican audience,

procrastinated releasing music. This fear was silenced with the active effort by Don, however, with his new approach to his career in 2020.

‘’I believe my career really took off in August of 2020 when I decided I was going to dedicate myself to my music.’’