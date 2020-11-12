300K where the magic happens! © Pharmula1Lab

When you watch a music video, for three or four minutes you deep dive into the imagination of the artists who worked on the project. The story and emotions you feel are a combination of elements all strategically placed to make you go WOW . For 300K that reaction is the only one that matters and everything he’s done in his career to date, gives a peak into a mind which had a dream from early in his life.

Born and raised in the parish of Clarendon while many were figuring out if they wanted to be teachers or lawyers or doctors, 300K had already seen a path to his dreams and was working towards it. In high school, 300K began his career as a graphic artist, working on school and party flyers to earn pocket money towards his big dream.

Seeing in 300K © Pharmula1Lab

“I think I started maybe in first form, I knew I didn’t want to be anything else but a creator so for me graphics was the start- I wanted to own a camera and stuff but at that age I just did what I had to do.” From there 300K would slowly acquire equipment and teach himself the skills he would need to branch off into a new field- video production.

Armed with a dream and a plan 300K set out to start to make his name.

“I created a list of all the things I would need to start my career and I got the prices for all the items on the list, and when I was finished I looked at the figure and it was $300,000. I didn’t know where I was going to get the funds from but I held on to the list and the figure, and that’s funnily how I got my name, Red Bull you have the exclusive on that, 300K came from the amount of money I would need to raise to get the lens etc that I needed and the determination I guess is why the figure and the name stuck.” 300K

The journey since then has been a whirlwind. Moving to Kingston and establishing himself in the business was his first order of business. The talented young humble artist stayed diligent to his goals. His first video from Fiyah Roiall “Bang/Bang Freestyle” started the journey. Since then 300K has worked with an impressive list of artistes with a wide range of genres. From Reggae and Dancehall to Afro, with his latest project being a collaboration across the seas with an international artiste to be named- he’s very secretive about his projects but maybe that’s because of his passion and drive.

“I don’t think I’d do anything different because I feel like this is the only way it can be to follow this path so for me I wouldn’t change anything about my journey.” 300K

300K Magic © Dutch Werald

300K has worked with and collaborated on some projects we know and love like Koffee and Govana’s smash hit “Rapture” Remix which was done with RD Studios and Bona Carter Volume 1 by Stalk Ashley. “I think when I did my first video with Aidonia is when I finally felt like ok here’s an artist I’ve looked up to and now I’m working with him and he’s such a real guy and honest it was one of those moments.”

Now 300K is looking at changing the game even more by creating pieces that transcend the norm for not only music but art pieces from Jamaica. “I look at Director X with his eye for details and telling the truly Caribbean experience, down to the man opening the bottle with his teeth (from the Rihanna Work Video) which is such a yahdie thing- that’s the kind of vision I have as well for my work.”

300K is full of creativity! © Dutch Werald

For now, you can choose from Afro B, Popcaan, Kabaka Pyramid, Nailah Blackman and more if you’re looking for a signature piece with some crazy visuals and a keen eye, hop onto 300K’s pages and get a peek into the world from the young creative’s eye.