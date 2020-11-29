Red Bull Culture Clash Arena 2019 © Red Bull Content Pool

Notably one of the most important parts of Dancehall music, clashing is a battleground for DJs and a great way to become a household name. For years DJs have been seeking the most unique chopping and remixing of popular and unpopular songs from artists around the world.

For a Jamaican DJ, your dubs help to define who you are and allows the crowd to see your clout based on the time and scene. If you’re a clashing DJ it can help you become a clash champion which gives you credibility in the industry.

We sat down with four different DJs and got not only their tips on what it takes to be a successful Clash DJ, but also some cool insights into the music industry and their own experience at clashes. First to bat is ZJ Chrome, who is not only a popular Radio DJ, but he is also a music producer with his own record label CR203 Records. He's known for producing the iconic Vybz Kartel number one track ​‘Clarks’​ which also launched the career of Dancehall Artist Popcaan.

With over 13 years in the industry ZJ Chrome is a household name. Known for his amazing transitions and rare dubs Chrome has travelled the world showcasing his skills. Here are a few questions we asked him and his responses.

What makes a good dub?

“A good dub has to have a unique rewrite that mentions the artist, it has to be creative, it has to show your strength. I can’t remember my first dub but I remember I played it for a long time”

What about clashing excites you?

“It’s a war but it’s still all love, it’s healthy competition. A lot of times you’re in a clash and you say some mean things but it’s just for the entertainment of the crowd and it stops there”

What advice would you give to upcoming DJs?

“Practice, Prepare and Practice some more. Clashing you have to think on your feet, so you have to know a lot of music but also be ready to comeback. In a clash you’ll have a plan and the next DJ plays a dub you didn’t expect, sometimes you have to cut a dub last minute, so preparation is key. Also have fun!”

“What’s your most coveted dub?”

“I’ll never give it away because I have to use it in another historic clash but notable mentions I have a few Vybz Kartel Dubs, Sean Paul which people love, some international dubs and when you listen to my mix you’ll hear a few new ones that are kinda cool.”

Check out ZJ Chrome’s Mix here and tell us what you think!

We can’t wait to see who’s next!