Parkour

Freerunning around the World with this video marathon!

Abandoned temples, ice castles, abandoned cities and more check out these videos of these crazy parkour athletes as they jump around in places you never imagined!
Despite its strong association with cityscapes only comparable to Gotham City, parkour is a widely practiced sport around the world. Even our little island of Jamaica has seen a small community of freerunners based in Kingston. The death defying leaps and jumps has caught the attention of an equally growing audience who just can't get enough.
Competitions such as the Red Bull Art of Motion have allowed persons from all over the world to showcase their skills and learn new tips and tricks and more unique locations around the world.
Sit back and relax and check out these crazy stunts in some even cooler destinations around the world!

The Wallrunners of Gaza

Freerunning · 9 min
The Wallrunners of Gaza

Kabul Boys parkour in Afghanistan

Parkour · 2 min
The Kabul Parkour Boys

Dimitris Kyrsanidis in Panama City

Freerunning · 2 min
Dimitris Kyrsanidis freerunning in Panama City

Dominic di Tommaso in Cairo

Freerunning · 6 min
Dom-ination Cairo

Pasha Di Boss chasing love in Venice

Freerunning · 3 min
Chasing Love in Venice

Dominic di Tommaso in Belgium

Parkour · 3 min
What tourists don't see

Dimitris Kyrsanidis in Greece

Freerunning · 1 min
Dimitris Kyrsanidis runs through Spinalonga Greece

Jason Paul goes back in time!

Parkour · 5 min
Jason Paul Goes Back in Time

Dominic di Tommaso in Switzerland

Freerunning · 3 min
From Dom with Love

Alexander Titarenko in Turkey

Parkour · 3 min
Ghost City