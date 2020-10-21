Freerunning around the World with this video marathon!
Abandoned temples, ice castles, abandoned cities and more check out these videos of these crazy parkour athletes as they jump around in places you never imagined!
Despite its strong association with cityscapes only comparable to Gotham City, parkour is a widely practiced sport around the world. Even our little island of Jamaica has seen a small community of freerunners based in Kingston. The death defying leaps and jumps has caught the attention of an equally growing audience who just can't get enough.
Competitions such as the Red Bull Art of Motion have allowed persons from all over the world to showcase their skills and learn new tips and tricks and more unique locations around the world.
Sit back and relax and check out these crazy stunts in some even cooler destinations around the world!
The Wallrunners of Gaza
The Kabul Parkour Boys
Dimitris Kyrsanidis freerunning in Panama City
Dom-ination Cairo
Chasing Love in Venice
What tourists don't see
Dimitris Kyrsanidis runs through Spinalonga Greece
Jason Paul Goes Back in Time
From Dom with Love
Ghost City