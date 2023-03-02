Popcaan releases new "Great Is He" album in Jamaica

Anticipation, excitement, energy and vibes filled the atmosphere within the walls at The Cove, St. Andrew, on January 23, 2023 as a select few exclusive guests gathered for the listening of the long-awaited studio album, Great Is He, from dancehall veteran Popcaan.

Scores of people, celebrities and Unruly fans alike, turned out to support and show love for the Ova Dweet DJ. Notable attendees included Skillibeng, Protoje, Ce'cile, Chi Ching Ching, LaLee, Tessellated and Star Dawkins among several others

Coming 5 years after his last studio album (Forever), Great Is He (#GIHE) is a 17-track project which features music giants Drake, Burna Boy and Jamaica's very own Chronic Law, who have also been credited for aiding with the selection of songs for the highly-anticipated project. Some of the album’s tracks were produced by long-time collaborator Dane Ray, Anju Blaxx, TJ Records and Atto Wallace.

The album also features the popular track by the artiste and Toni-Ann Singh titled, Next to Me. Currently signed to the Drake-owned OVO Records, Popcaan’s Great Is He is a kaleidoscopic offering where the artiste explores where he comes from, and his life as one of Jamaica’s greatest superstars. It is a testament to the diverse genre of Dancehall and the breadth of his artistry.

Put simply as an ode to his birthplace, St. Thomas, the album opener Defeat The Struggle introduces the project’s reflective theme, consistent throughout the album. Other notable themes were those of passion, rawness, determination and perseverance, giving listeners a look into the artiste’s musical journey showing just how far he’s come. Dropped as singles ahead of the January 27 release date, were Skeleton Cartier (3), Next To Me (4), We Caa Done (8), Set It (10) and Great Is He (17).

Taking the mic for only a moment, the 34-year-old thanked supporters for coming out and expressed praise to his mentor, Vybz Kartel.

Mi nuh have much fi seh, but give thanks fi life, and give thanks to all true Unruly fans weh support Popcaan music. Fans weh create and build me, helping me to reach where I am today. We only have greater to go from here. Great Is He and Great Is Me! Popcaan

Speaking to Red Bull, the entertainer described the preparation of the album as a “rough” one, but despite the challenges faced, he and his team overcame and are now so happy to finally be able to share it with the world. Noting that the love and support has been amazing, the artiste stressed how important it is for local acts to be supported.

“We need to support our own music,” he started. “Jamaicans need to support Jamaican music, more than any other area code. Mi walk with the 876 pan mi neck and pan mi finger dem because mi love it and mi represent it. Wi culture much bigger and reach much farther than what Jamaicans think,” he continued.