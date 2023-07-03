Cutta Hype is the new King of Drift

On July 1st, the Catherine Hall Sports Complex at Montego Bay held the second consecutive Red Bull Car Park Drift edition where Cleve "Cutta Hype" emerged as the national King of Drift. Ottey has earned the prestigious opportunity to represent Jamaica on the global stage at the upcoming Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Qatar.
Making its return to the Western Hemisphere, Red Bull Car Park Drift gave local talents the chance to once again showcase their drifting skills on the nine-obstacle-filled course. The competitors engaged in intense battles on the track, demonstrating their precision, skill, and captivating displays of car sounds and smoke.
The panel of judges for the second edition was formed by Richard Rerrie, one of the Jamaica's most renowned rally drivers, Kingsley Scott, motorsports stalwart, and Yussif Basil, International guest.
Sixteen local talents joined last year's top 4 finalists: Nicholas "Tazz" Barnes, Cleve "Cutta Hype" Ottey, Sheldon "Z Boss" and Chris "CJ" Addison.In an effort to achieve the maximum 300 points per round, drifters skillfully navigated the nine obstacle courses set by National Motorsports champion from Lebanon, three-time Rally Champion and Guinness world record holder for the longest drift Abdo Feghali. Obstacles included Box runs, Pendulums and Spirals. Points were lost if contestants spun the car, hit obstacles or drifted in the wrong direction.
In the 3 respective rounds, Cleve ‘Cutta Hype’ Ottey scored 269, 278 and 270 consecutively, Richard Ryan scored 247, 259 and 265 and Chris ‘CJ’ Addison scored 249, 267 and 258, rounding out the top three positions for the night.
After finishing the competition as Jamaica’s second-crowned National Drift Champion, Ottey shared:
It feels great being the 2023 King of Drift, especially coming second place last year. There was a lot of effort and work going into this win. Also knowing Nick won last year and I won this year is really special, if Nick wins, I win and if I win, Nick wins. I’m so excited to represent Jamaica at Qatar in the World Final. We will be bringing the winning formula to the Middle East and the plan is to bring the trophy home!
Elias Hountondji, Red Bull Car Park Drift representative, an international athlete, member of the Red Bull Driftbrothers Team and one of the best-known drifters in Europe was in attendance to oversee the competition. Visiting the island for the first time, Hountondji, on Saturday, showcased his drifting skills.
Active in the drift space for over a decade Elias described:
It’s been an amazing honour being here and experiencing the Jamaican culture, the talent and passion. I heard the stories about the motorsports talent here from my brother Joe who came in 2022, and I definitely witnessed that and more this year. You can see the passion through the drifting through the track layout was really tricky and the rainy weather condition made it a bit challenging. Congratulations to Cleve who delivered a flawless performance. He scored 278 points, which is now the highest score for any round in Jamaica. I think his mentality and calm demeanour will allow him to stand out in the World Final and I think he has a really great chance to score high there.
The event, which was broadcasted on SportsMax, is available for viewing: