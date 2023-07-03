Cutta Hype is the new King of Drift

It’s been an amazing honour being here and experiencing the Jamaican culture, the talent and passion. I heard the stories about the motorsports talent here from my brother Joe who came in 2022, and I definitely witnessed that and more this year. You can see the passion through the drifting through the track layout was really tricky and the rainy weather condition made it a bit challenging. Congratulations to Cleve who delivered a flawless performance. He scored 278 points, which is now the highest score for any round in Jamaica. I think his mentality and calm demeanour will allow him to stand out in the World Final and I think he has a really great chance to score high there.