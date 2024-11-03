MadHouse Experience dominates second staging of Red Bull Culture

The National Arena was electrified as the 2024 Red Bull Culture Clash Jamaica unfolded, bringing the island’s iconic sound system culture to the stage. In an intense five-round showdown, including a tie-breaker,

MadHouse Experience

emerged victorious, capturing the crowd's energy and applause in a night filled with exclusive dubplates, high-energy performances, and surprise guest appearances that kept the audience on their feet. The night captured the raw spirit of Jamaica’s legendary sound system culture, transporting fans through decades of musical evolution with the winner of each round determined by the crowd’s enthusiastic response.