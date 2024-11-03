MadHouse Experience dominates second staging of Red Bull Culture

The National Arena was electrified as the 2024 Red Bull Culture Clash Jamaica unfolded, bringing the island’s iconic sound system culture to the stage. In an intense five-round showdown, including a tie-breaker, MadHouse Experience emerged victorious, capturing the crowd's energy and applause in a night filled with exclusive dubplates, high-energy performances, and surprise guest appearances that kept the audience on their feet. The night captured the raw spirit of Jamaica’s legendary sound system culture, transporting fans through decades of musical evolution with the winner of each round determined by the crowd’s enthusiastic response.
The event’s second staging in Jamaica featured four powerhouse crews – MadHouse Experience, Big Bad Soca, Lon Don Crew, and Jamaica Wi Seh. Each crew took over its own stage, unleashing a series of powerful mixes, all to win the crowd’s favour. Ultimately, MadHouse Experience clinched the victory with their fierce musical selections, unique dubs, special guests, and fan engagement, as measured through Red Bull’s decibel reader.
Though the first round 'Temperature Rising' didn’t contribute to the overall point tally, it set the tone for the night, energising the crowd and introducing them to the decibel reader. Round two, ‘The Selector’ and Round three ‘Time To Get Versatile’, each worth one point, were claimed by Jamaica Wi Seh as the crowd favourite. However, in the final round, which was worth double points and featured special guest artistes, MadHouse Experience equalised. This took the event into a final 5-minute tie-breaker round between Jamaica Wi Seh and Mad House Experience, where ultimately, Mad House secured their victory.
When asked how they feel about their new title as champions of the 2024 Red Bull Culture Clash Jamaica the MadHouse Experience crew shared that they are:
“Elated, grateful, excited, thankful and proud of the whole team! Being the Red Bull Culture Clash Jamaica Champions means everything, we defended our culture to the best of our ability and ultimately took the win.”
The MadHouse Experience united an eclectic team led by renowned Reggae Dancehall star Cham (formerly Baby Cham) and curated by the legendary Dave Kelly, founder of MadHouse Records. With a reputation for pushing musical boundaries, MadHouse Records has produced iconic Dancehall hits for decades, shaping the genre as we know it today. The iconic label displayed its vibrant artistry on stage at Red Bull Culture Clash Jamaica. Alongside Cham, the crew, known as the ‘Mad People Gang’, included talents such as Collin ‘The Captain’ Hines, Copper Cyclone, CopperShaun, Game Changaz Stainy, and Brandon.
Each crew brought their A-game in the final round, showcasing an impressive lineup of guest artist performances. Across the four teams, over 20 guest artists took the stage, including standout appearances by Capleton, Valiant, Beenie Man, Stalk Ashley, Bayka, JR Chromatic, Jahvillani, Bounty Killa, Masicka, Munga, viral star Debbie Burp, Louie Culture, Ding Dong & Bravo Ravers, Likkle Vybz, IWaata, Ishawna, Eddy G Bomba, 10Tik, Prettii Prettii, and Armanii.