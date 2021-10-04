Kingston is full of cool things to do and great places to visit. With a little of everything for everyone. We explore this dynamic city with Dance Your Style Jamaica 2018 National Champion Pancho and the top female in the competition from that year Inspire .

Tour Kingston, Jamaica with Pancho and Inspire

Pancho is formally trained at the Edna Manley College of the Performing Arts in Jamaica, Pancho began dancing very young and looked up to dancers like the Les Twins as he grew up. Now, he’s the founding member of the Cautiion Crew , a touring dance group as well as he’s won multiple competitions locally and abroad. He has a passion for dancing and enjoys creating new moves. “Dancing really is my passion, I just love it and I love doing it for Jamaica and showing it all over the world.”

Pancho Dance! © Jik Reuben Pringle

Inspire began dancing at a tender age. Her love and passion for dancing led her to complete her studies in Dance overseas. Upon return home Inspire collaborated with local talent and began making her name in the local dance community. This young upcoming choreographer and dancer entered the Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition in Kingston 2018 and became the top performing female. She has since worked with some big names like Protéje and Koffee while also representing for the females with her Girls Summer Collaboration. "I'm so happy to work with Pancho every time we collaborate it's good and we have a good working dynamic, i respect him as a dancer."

Inspired Kick! © Jik Reuben Pringle

Dance City Guide explores some popular Kingston destinations like Port Royal aka the Sunken Pirate City! No our dancer didn’t dance underwater but they did visit this amazing historic city! One of the oldest cities in the Caribbean, Port Royal is home to the oldest tavern and oldest fortress in the entire country.

We moved from the old city to Mark Lane which is a part of the redevelopment of Downtown Kingston . The mural which pays homage to the greats in Reggae feature Sister Nancy, Gregory Issacs and Bob Marley.

Be sure to stop at Devon House for the second best ice cream in the world or you can visit the first mansion owned by a black man in the Caribbean. This historic site is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Shine bright Inspire! © Jik Reuben Pringle

Maybe you’re more of a nature lover check out the Chinese Benevolent Gardens located at the Hope Botanical Gardens formally knowns as the Royal Botanical Garden. Donated by the Chinese Government the Chinese Benevolent Gardens brings a taste of Asia to the Caribbean bridging the gap with unique sculptures, artifacts and the natural beauty of the reservation it sits on.

Feel the beat! © Jik Reuben Pringle

Looking for a little more entertainment? Then check out some of the talented next generation of musicians, actors and dancers at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. The only performing arts college in Jamaica, the school is always overflowing with talent and then some!

And if you want to party in Jamaica then New Kingston is your place to go and check out Di Bar where you can get a can of Red Bull some great food and some great vibes!

Dance together! © Jik Reuben Pringle

There’s lots to do in Kingston and we loved touring with Pancho and Inspire! Check out Dance City Guide below!