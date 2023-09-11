SKITTA STAR CROWNED RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE JAMAICA 2023 CHAMPION

In an electrifying showcase of talent and creativity, Skitta Star, emerged as the champion of the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final, held on Saturday, September 2.

With his vibrant flair and dance moves, Skitta triumphed from a talented pool dancers, securing the coveted spot to represent Jamaica on the global stage at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in FrankFurt Germany, set to take place on November 4, 2023.

As the world eagerly anticipates this thrilling showdown of dance styles, we sat down with Skitta Star to get the story behind the moves and the passion that fuels the dance, as well as the dreams that have taken this rising star to new heights. Dive into the world of Skitta Star and experience the rhythm of his journey.

Skitta Star © Camilo Quiroga

1. Tell us how you got the name ‘Skitta Star’

I joined this steel pan group called Silver Birds Steel Pan Orchestra. They were walking in my community one day trying to recruit members and persons from my community recommended me. We travelled, performing at hotels such as Riu Mobay, Riu Negril, Moon Palace Jamaica Grande and Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica. When I danced members of the audience would say I move really fast and one day this lady said I moved like a ‘mosquita’ - so everyone started calling me that and I eventually shortened the name, calling myself ‘Skitta’. As for ‘Star’, I have always seen myself as a star, that’s what represents me so I added ‘Star’ to my name - ‘Skitta Star’.

2. At what age did you begin dancing and how did you get started?

I started dancing when I was about 13 years old. But I really got into dancing after I joined the Silver Birds Steel Pan Orchestra. Very thankful that they allowed me to work with them. So that’s really where it all started.

3. Where did your love for dance come from?

My love of dancing really came from my parents. They used to dance in their time. They had their own dance group and did dancehall party type moves and I would just watch them. So I would say dancing is really in my blood.

4. Who are your local and international dance role models and why?

I wouldn’t say I have a mentor but there are people I look up to and sometimes I look to them for guidance. That’s Zidon Exclusive and Chaddy Extreme. Chaddy is from my group Extreme Pushers. I really admire their dancing life you know, teaching classes and going on tours and that has inspired me to teach classes as well.

Skitta Star © Camilo Quiroga

5. The dance community is known for its support and camaraderie. How have your fellow dancers and friends contributed to your success over the years?

My fellow dancers and friends have always been very supportive. They share a lot of encouraging words, you know, telling me that I am skilled and I should continue to push. So I would say that those encouraging words and the vote of confidence really help with my success.

6. Why do you think that dance is an important part of Jamaican culture?

Dance holds an important place in the heart of Jamaican culture. I think it represents energy, passion, and firm spirit. It's more than just entertainment, we use it to escape from stress. I think of dancing as the love of Jamaica.

7. Can you describe your dance journey leading up to this victory in the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition?

Well, I can say it never was easy. I would do my research, practice and play football to keep active. I would even jog too just to make sure I was fit and ready. I also visualized myself on stage and what I would do. I think everyone did their best on stage, but what kept me on my feet and pushing was the fact that I believed in myself and my abilities. I think the pinwheel and the pirouettes I did really scared the audience, and I think those moves contributed to my victory.

8. Can you share a moment during your dance career when you had to overcome adversity. How did you manage to maintain your focus and determination?

I lost my sister 3 months ago and I just felt so weak. At one point I wanted to give up but then I told myself ‘You can use this to break down are push more with fire. Which one will you choose?’ I then said to myself, ‘I am going to do this for you sis’ and that’s where my strength came from - you know when I came to terms with losing my sis I was determined to push for us non-stop.

9. How do you plan to tailor your performance to appeal to an international audience, while still staying true to your own unique style?

I think what I bring to the table is different from what the other dancers will do. So my style of dancing, me being myself is what will appeal to the international audience, and in being myself I’d be staying true to brand Jamaica.

10. What are your expectations for the international final in Germany?

I do expect a challenge. This competition will be filled with dancers from all around the world, so I know there will be variation of skill but the aim is to win.

