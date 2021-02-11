Red Bull Red Couch
© DZ Studios
The funniest interview you'll watch today! The Red Couch is officially open and our guests have us in stitches! If you think the questions are outlandish and crazy, wait until you hear the answers!
You've seen interview shows but never like this! It's time to kick off the first season of Red Bull Red Couch where we get to see the world from the perspective of our guests and it's oh so funny!
Always full of high energy Brush1Chromatic keeps us moving with singles like "Doukie Bounce" & his latest single "Palm Tree" giving you some new dance moves and some catchy songs to groove to! Full of vibes, Brush1 is the Road Marshal and it's always a good time when he's in the building!
Larger than life personality iRealPedro is taking Jamaica by storm with his crazy perspective on life! Exploring Jamaica and living out loud iRealPedro views the world in a way that's sure to make you laugh. In true Pedro form, you never know what he's going to say!
When these two get on the couch the laughter never stops! Check out Brush1Chromatic and iRealPedro on this episode of Red Bull Red Couch!
Episode 1: Brush1Cromatic and iRealPedro
