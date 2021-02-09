This or That with iReal Pedro!
We asked iRealPedro a lighting fast round of This or That and with these answers I think we just became best friends!
iRealPedro stands out in a room as one of the funniest. His jovial spirit is infectious and he is sure to have you feeling like you're best friends after chatting with him for 15 minutes!
A man of many opinions, we asked Pedro a series of questions to tell us his top pick of some of the most controversial questions out there! Just kidding! Not so controversial, but definitely buzzy!
* Netflix or YouTube? Netflix
* Phone Call or Text? Email
* Instagram or Snapchat? Insta
* iPhone or Samsung - iPhone
* Pineapple on pizza or no? Pineapple
* Movie at Home or Movie at the Theater? Theatre
* Card Game or Board Game? Card
* Domino or Ludo - Domino
* Late night or early morning - Early Morning
* Horror Movie or Comedy Movie? Comedy
* City or Countryside? - Countryside
* Beach or river? - Beach
* Clarks or Sneakers ? Sneakers
* Restaurant of street food? Street Food
* TikTok or Reels - TikTok
* Pan Chicken or Jerk Pork? Jerk Pork
* Ripe Plantain vs Green Plantain - Ripe
If you agreed with Pedro, share this list with a friend! Hear more of Pedro's opinions on the Red Bull Red Couch where he and Brush1Chromatic share some of the craziest opinions you've ever heard!
You can find iRealPedro here on Instagram!